Statement on American Tariffs

CANADA, February 1 - NOTE: The following is a statement from Premier Tim Houston.

It’s remarkable to find ourselves at odds with our best friend and neighbour.

It will take thoughtfulness and time, but we will get through this. There are things within our control that we must act on. We must ramp up our focus on finding new markets here at home with programs like Nova Scotia Loyal, focus on developing our own resources, eliminate inter-provincial trade barriers and, finally, of course, look for international diversification.

We will do these things and no matter what, I will do everything I can to protect the interests of hard-working Nova Scotians and their families.

Nova Scotians are my concern.

We are anxious to understand the federal government’s plans for programs to support Nova Scotians, and we will also do what we can but it is too early to determine exactly what is necessary.

In response to U.S. tariffs, the following are the steps we will take.

First, Nova Scotia will limit access to provincial procurement for American businesses. We will look for opportunities to cancel existing contracts and will maintain the option to reject bids outright because of President Trump’s unlawful tariffs.

Second, the cost of tolls at the Cobequid Pass will double for commercial vehicles from the United States, effective Monday, February 3.

Finally, we will direct the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation to remove all alcohol from the United States from their shelves effective Tuesday, February 4.