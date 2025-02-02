Lamson Institute Offers Dental Assistant Program in San Antonio, Texas

Lamson’s comprehensive Dental Assistant program is designed to prepare students in San Antonio, Texas for professional certification in just 47 weeks.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lamson Institute offers a thorough, comprehensive Dental Assistant diploma program that can be completed in as few as 47 weeks. Located in San Antonio, Texas , Lamson Institute specializes in career training that leads to professional certification and job market readiness. Lamson’s Dental Assistant program is designed to be completed in as few as 47 weeks. The 31.5 semester-credit program includes a combination of classroom instruction and hands-on skills training so that students learn both the theoretical knowledge and practical skills they need to be successful in their future position.In Lamson’s Dental Assistant program, students learn:Dental anatomy and terminologyEssential dental assisting skills and proceduresDental chairside assistingDental radiography and imaging systemsRestorative techniques and dental specialties, including endodontics, oral maxillofacial surgery, oral pathology, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, pediatric dentistry, periodontics, fixed prosthodontics, and removable prosthodonticsMedical terminology, anatomy and physiologyInfection control and disease transmission and preventionDental practice office managementHIPAA, OSHA, and professional codes of ethicsCPR and basic life supportLamson students in the Dental Assisting program also complete a 300-hour Externship in a minimum of two off-site dental offices. Through their externship placements, Lamson students have the opportunity to work with patients and apply the principles of practice learned in the classroom.Graduates of Lamson’s Dental Assisting program receive a Diploma in Dental Assisting and CPR certification from the American Heart Association. Graduates are prepared for entry-level employment in dental clinics or practices as dental assistants, office managers, insurance billers, administrative assistants, and receptionists, and puts students on the path to becoming Registered Dental Assistants (RDA) through the Texas State Board of Dental Examiners (TSBDE).At Lamson Institute, students receive hands-on training from experienced, professional faculty, and classes are limited in size so that students receive personalized attention and support. Lamson is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET) and by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) as a branch location of the Institute for Business and Technology, San Jose, California. Accreditation assures students, faculty and the public that the programs at Lamson meet objective and rigorous third-party standards of educational practices.To learn more about the Dental Assistant program at Lamson Institute, please visit https://lamson.edu/programs/dental-assistant/ . To learn more about Lamson Institute, visit their website at https://lamson.edu About Us:Lamson Institute provides career-training opportunities in a relatively short period of time to prepare students for entry-level positions in their field of study. Our goal is to assist every student in achieving their educational and professional goals. Lamson Institute is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET) and by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) as a branch location of the Institute for Business and Technology, San Jose, California.

