Despite the fires, businesses are open in Malibu

Favorite restaurants and food stores in Malibu will be open on Valentine's Day

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Those seeking to visit Malibu on Valentine's Day should take the scenic highwaysOne might think that businesses in Malibu are on pause due to the devastating fires. Think again. Whether it was by divine intervention or old-fashioned good luck, some of the most popular restaurants in Malibu are open for business. This includes The Sunset Restaurant, Duke’s Malibu, Kristy’s, historic beachside Paradise Cove Beach Café, Malibu Brewing, Calamigos Beach Club Restaurant and Lounge, Aviator Nation DREAMLAND, Taverna Tony, Zinqué, Ollo, Lucky’s Malibu, Malibu Seafood, Malibu Sushi and Marmalade Café. (along with many more). “There’s no better way to say, “I love you,” on Valentine’s Day than to help some of your favorite restaurants and shops regain their footing,” said Barbara Bruderlin, CEO of the Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce. “Spreading the love around helps everyone—from owners to employees—pull together, heal and celebrate our oneness as a community.”"Although we did lose the beautiful Moonshadows Restaurant, her sister restaurant, The Sunset Restaurant on Zuma Beach, is standing strong," said Bruderlin. She also said the community mourns the loss of The Reel Inn and Cholada Thai, along with great restaurants in Pacific Palisades such as Café Vida and Flour Pizzeria and Cafe.After a tragedy, the return of customers to familiar haunts helps the community economically. But that is outweighed by the positive psychological impact that comes when friends and lovers gather and generate that special energy on a special occasion. And it’s not just restaurants. Stop and Shop at the many strollable centers, such The Malibu Country Mart, Trancas Country Market and Shops, The Park at Cross Creek, and Cross Creek Ranch. All along Pacific Coast Highway shops and centers are open. There are spots to get a quick bite, treats and juices – such as Lily’s, Scott’s Malibu Market, Howdy’s, Irv’s Burgers, Pita Bu (Kosher), Prince Street Pizza and the lovely John’s Garden. “Put Malibu on your calendar and make this Valentine’s Day a triumph of love over fate ,” said Bruderlin.# # #Note: Malibu's businesses are open and need support from surrounding communities due to restricted access on Pacific Coast Highway. Come to Malibu via the scenic highways of Las Virgenes Road or Kanan Road off the 101 for easier access – they are stunning. Please plan and find a route to get to Malibu, and it’s usually better not to take Pacific Coast Highway into Malibu as it is only partially open and suggested for essential traffic use. The Chamber website has a Directory of restaurants , shopping centers and other businesses you can visit. www.Malibu.org

