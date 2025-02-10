Hosea Helps Adds Dr. John Lipman to Board of Directors

CEO of Hosea Helps with husband and COO Afemo Omilami give Dr Lipman a tour of the new facility

John Lipman, MD is Newest Board Member of Hosea Helps

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosea Helps, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive social services to underserved communities in the Atlanta area, is pleased to announce that Dr. John Lipman, MD, Founder & Medical Director of the Atlanta Fibroid Center has accepted a position on the organization’s Board of Directors.Dr. Lipman, a highly respected physician known for his work in the nonsurgical treatment of uterine fibroids , women’s health, and philanthropy, brings a wealth of medical expertise and a strong commitment to serving those in need. With a distinguished career focused on improving health outcomes and advancing medical care, Dr. Lipman’s appointment marks a significant step forward for Hosea Helps as it continues its mission to support individuals and families experiencing poverty, homelessness, and other crises.“I am honored to join the Board of Hosea Helps and to contribute to its vital work in our community,” said Dr. Lipman. “The organization’s mission resonates deeply with me, and I am eager to bring my skills and resources to help further its impact on the lives of those in need.”Dr. Lipman’s experience and expertise will provide valuable insight as Hosea Helps expands its efforts to address critical health disparities and improve access to healthcare for vulnerable populations. As a board member, he will work closely with other leaders and advocates to help guide the organization’s strategic initiatives and long-term vision.“Dr. Lipman’s deep commitment to the health and well-being of our community makes him a tremendous addition to the Hosea Helps team,” said President & CEO of Hosea Helps Elisabeth Omilami, “We are excited to welcome him to the Board and look forward to the valuable perspectives and leadership he will bring.”Hosea Helps has been a cornerstone of support in the Atlanta community for decades, providing emergency food, medical services, financial assistance, and other critical resources to those facing hardship. Dr. Lipman’s appointment to the board will further strengthen the organization’s capacity to address the evolving needs of the community.For more information on Hosea Helps, go to https://4hosea.org For more information on Dr. Lipman & The Atlanta Fibroid Center, go to https://atlii.com

