Nonpartisan Top Constitutional Scholars and Top Constitutional Lawyers Form Citizens Against donald Trump, Inc. (CAT)

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CAT is a non-partisan, nonprofit corporation made up of Constitutional law professors, Constitutional attorneys and non-attorneys who believe in “We the people…” and our great United States Constitution. CAT has been formed by President James W. Schottel, Jr., a St. Louis attorney who is a long-standing lawyer in Constitutional law with his own practice Schottel & Associates, P.C., formed on May 1, 2000.Mr. Schottel has been fighting for his clients’ Constitutional rights and Civil Rights under the Constitution for over 15 years. Mr. Schottel has been a quadriplegic since March 2, 1991, when he was a victim of a fraternity hazing, causing paralysis from the neck down. Prior to the injury, Mr. Schottel was a standout starting kicker for the Baker University football team that made it to the NAIA National Semifinals his freshman year; losing the final game he would ever kick in, 27-3. The team’s only 3 points were a 44-yard field goal by Mr. Schottel. An athlete and a competitor all of his life, Mr. Schottel has been known to say, “My legs have been taken away from me, so now I compete with my brain.” Mr. Schottel obtained his B.S. in Mathematics from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville (SIUE) in 1996, obtained his law degree from St. Louis University in 1999 and went on to be a Certified NFL Agent with the National Football League’s Players Association (NFLPA) for 12+ years, representing NFL players while practicing law with his law office.CAT will be fighting against Donal Trump’s, his Cabinet’s and his associates’ unconstitutional, illegal orders and actions through litigation. Litigation is costly and CAT will be funded through our membership fees, sales of our merchandise and donations from people around the country who support this important cause to protect our United States Constitution and to save our democracy. You can find more information about these matters directly on our website at:

