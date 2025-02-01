How one Veteran won 65 Golden Age Game medals

Veteran Marina Perez does not let age define her as a competitor in the National Veterans Golden Age Games. Her story spans continents, challenges and victories, offering a beacon of hope and determination for all who face adversity.

Perez, 79, combines willpower and a zest for life.

It all started at the age of 33 when she competed in the New York City Marathon, completing the run in just over five hours. This set the tone for a transformative moment that fueled her confidence and commitment to pushing herself to the limit.

This portion of her life’s journey began with a decision to join the Army at the age of 35 and, despite some obstacles and overcoming initial setbacks one faces when coming from abroad, she never looked back.

Perez’s military career spanned 25 years, culminating in her retirement as a sergeant first class. Her service included deployments to the Gulf War and Bosnia, where she served with distinction and received the prestigious Bronze Star Medal.

“The military opened my mind to how others live and survive. It made me grateful and taught me resilience,” she shared.

Three gold medals in first competition

After retiring from service at the age 60, she transitioned to working at the West Palm Beach VA. It was there that she found a new community of women Veterans who introduced her to the National Veterans Golden Age Games.

Perez took home three gold medals in her first competition.

Over the course of 12 years, she has set the record with 65 medals in cycling, bowling, javelin, long jump and many other track and field events.

Staying active has been crucial for her health and vitality. “The games keep me young. At my age, it is easy to get lazy, but the camaraderie and competition motivates me to keep going. Running and staying active has been my therapy through life’s toughest moments,” she said.

The Golden Age Games are more than just a competition for Perez. “VA created this opportunity to keep us in shape and connected, and it’s made a huge difference in my life.”

“It’s never too late to start.”

Looking back on her journey, from emigrating to the United States, running a marathon, serving in two war zones, retiring from the military to becoming a Golden Age Games champion, one can see that Perez’s life is a testament to living life fully and embracing every opportunity.

Her journey proves that age is no barrier to greatness and life’s golden years can truly shine. Her advice to fellow Veterans is simple yet profound: “Stay active. Exercise is the best medicine for the body and mind. It’s never too late to start and it’s always worth it.”

