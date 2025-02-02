Church Security Conference Seeks to Reduce Community Related Violence

Church Safety & Security With the Church Safety Guys Church Safety Guys Church Safety Guys

PACIFIC, MO, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The rise of violence and safety concerns in houses of worship has become a pressing issue in recent years. In response to this, the House of Worship Safety & Security Conference, 2025 is set to take place on May 2nd and 3rd at Lighthouse Church, Pacific, MO. The conference aims to equip church leaders and security personnel with the necessary knowledge and skills to prevent and respond to potential threats.The House of Worship Safety & Security Conference will feature expert speakers and trainers who will share their insights and experiences on various security and safety topics. Attendees will learn about risk assessment, emergency response planning, and active shooter training, among other essential topics. The conference will also provide practical tips and strategies for creating a secure and welcoming environment for worshippers. This annual conference is held yearly in various locations around the United States, by the Church Safety Guys, a non-profit organization, dedicated to assisting Houses of Worship with mitigating disasters and safety and security concerns. While they travel all over North America and offer training and a network of like minded, ministry focused national experts, they have dedicated their time to helping churches, since 2018.Safety and security incidents with churches have resulted in numerous injuries and fatalities, causing fear and concern among churchgoers. The House of Worship Safety & Security Conference, aims to address these issues and provide practical solutions to ensure the safety and security of all those who attend religious services.The conference is open to all church leaders, security personnel, and anyone interested in learning about church safety and security and crime prevention. Interested individuals can register online at www.churchsafetyconference.com . The Church Security Essentials Conference is a must-attend event for anyone who wants to ensure the safety and security of their congregation. Join the Church Safety Guys and other industry experts on May 2nd and 3rd at Lighthouse Church, and be equipped with the essential tools to protect your place of worship. For more information, please visit www.churchsafetyconference.com or contact www.ChurchSafetyGuys.com Vendors or interested parties in sponsoring or advertising at the conference are encouraged to contact the Church Safety Guys directly through their website.#churchsecurity #churchsafety #churchsafetyconference #churchsecurityessentials #Pacific #Missouri #ChurchSafetyGuys

