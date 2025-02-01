OnDemand Realty's 'A Year Defined By Results' In The Dallas-Fort Worth Real Estate Market

In 2024, OnDemand Realty achieved 2,213 transactions, representing a jaw-dropping 211% year-over-year (YoY) increase.

This year, the Dallas-based real estate group shattered expectations, achieving unprecedented growth across transactions, sales volume, and team expansion.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the real estate market continues to evolve, few companies have demonstrated the ability to adapt and thrive the market conditions facing Dallas-Fort Worth Brokerages like OnDemand Realty . This year, the Frisco-based real estate company shattered expectations, achieving unprecedented growth across transactions, sales volume, and team expansion. Let’s dive into the numbers and explore what has propelled OnDemand Realty to the forefront of the industry.A Year Defined by ResultsIn 2024, OnDemand Realty completed an impressive 2,213 transactions, marking an extraordinary 211% year-over-year (YoY) growth. This remarkable achievement not only strengthens the company’s position in the Dallas-Fort Worth market but also highlights its proven track record of delivering exceptional results. A significant portion of this growth was concentrated in Collin County, where OnDemand Realty surpassed 800 residential sale transactions across Plano, Frisco, Prosper, Little Elm, and McKinney."Each transaction reflects the trust our clients place in us," said Tyler DeMando, Broker of OnDemand Realty. "When we invite people to 'experience the OnDemand Difference,' it’s more than just a phrase—it’s a commitment. Our Realtors are dedicated not only to being consistently available but also to prioritizing our clients' best interests, a standard that sadly not everyone upholds. This growth isn’t just about the numbers; it’s about helping people bring their real estate dreams to life."One of the most remarkable highlights of OnDemand Realty’s 2024 performance is its $547 million in sales volume, reflecting an impressive 113% year-over-year increase. This accomplishment is particularly notable given that it was achieved during a year with the lowest sales volume in nearly 30 years, dating back to 1995—an extraordinary testament to OnDemand Realty’s ability to thrive in challenging market conditions Dallas-Fort Worth faced in 2024. From charming starter homes in Fort Worth to multimillion-dollar estates in Highland Park & Frisco, OnDemand Realty has demonstrated its ability to meet the needs of a diverse client base. By leveraging local market expertise and state-of-the-art marketing strategies, the company has consistently delivered outstanding results for buyers and sellers alike.OnDemand Realty also expanded its team significantly this year, growing to 189 realtors, a 41% YoY increase. This surge in talent equips the company to serve even more clients while maintaining its commitment to personalized, high-quality service. The company primarily attracts experienced, top-producing Realtors who join an already exceptional team of seasoned professionals renowned for their market expertise, negotiation prowess, and client-focused approach. With ongoing training and robust support, these agents are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of a dynamic real estate market.What sets OnDemand Realty apart in the highly competitive real estate landscape? Industry experts point to several key factors driving the company’s success. OnDemand Realty’s deep expertise in the Dallas-Fort Worth market gives clients a significant advantage, while their adoption of cutting-edge technology elevates the experience for both buyers and sellers. As one of only three brokerages in Texas utilizing Lofty—a premier CRM in the real estate industry—the company ensures sellers receive maximum exposure through its SEO-optimized website. This platform not only highlights listings but also integrates virtual tours and seamless showing requests, making it easy for buyers to explore homes. In 2024, OnDemand Realty also strengthened its community commitment through initiatives like their annual "Winter Wonderland At The Market," which contributed over $12,000 back to the Dallas community. With these pillars of success firmly in place, the company is looking ahead to 2025 with plans to expand service areas, adopt advanced AI technologies, and further grow their talented team to reach new milestones.'Experience the OnDemand Difference'.Whether you’re buying, selling, or investing, OnDemand Realty has the expertise and resources to make your real estate journey a success. With a proven track record and a team that goes above and beyond, it’s no wonder the company is setting new standards in the industry here in Dallas-Fort Worth.For more information, visit www.ondemanddfw.com and see how OnDemand Realty is redefining real estate in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.