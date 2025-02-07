CorpelServe expands further to Europe, East Asia, Southeast Asia and the Gulf region!

CorpelServe is now ready to support you on your business expansion to America, Europe, East Asia, Southeast Asia and the Gulf region

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are elated to announce yet another milestone in CorpelServe ’s global expansion saga. CorpelServe has fortified its Outbound Market Entry service delivery capabilities by establishing strategic partnerships with the below-listed overseas consulting companies in six more countries namely CYPRUS, CHINA, HONG KONG, VIETNAM, SAUDI ARABIA and UAE:# Savva & Associates [CorpelServe’s In-country Partner in CYPRUS] - A Cyprus-based consulting company, licensed as ASP and specializes in international tax planning, company formation and business consulting. Weblink: https://savvacyprus.com/ KAIZEN Group [CorpelServe’s In-country Partner in CHINA and HONG KONG] - A China-headquartered boutique consulting firm providing Market Entry Services and HR Solutions in the Chinese and Hong Kong markets. Weblink: https://gatekaizen.com/ # Viettonkin Consulting [CorpelServe’s In-country Partner in VIETNAM] - A Vietnam based multidisciplinary and FDI-focused consulting firm specializing in Market Intelligence, Accounting and Tax, FDI Intelligence, Workforce solutions, Business Consulting and Professional Services etc. Weblink: https://viettonkinconsulting.com/ AEI Saudi [CorpelServe’s In-country Partner in SAUDI ARABIA] - A Riyadh-based consulting and support services company with a key focus on supporting and enabling foreign businesses to enter, establish business and expand, in Saudi Arabia. Weblink: https://aeisaudi.com/ # Horizon Biz Consultancy [CorpelServe’s In-country Partner in UAE – Dubai] - A Dubai-based consulting company providing Company Incorporation & Business Setup services; Accounting & Bookkeeping, Taxation and Compliance support, Finance Consultancy, and other allied services. Weblink: https://horizonbizco.com/ With these partnerships, CorpelServe is now very well placed to support the Indian business houses in expanding their businesses to many more overseas markets. So, the Indian companies looking to setup a business outside India, can count on CorpelServe’s vast global network offering high-quality market entry advisory, GTM strategy, business setup support, and comprehensive compliance services through trusted in-country partners in USA, FRANCE, ITALY, SPAIN, CYPRUS, CHINA, HONG KONG, VIETNAM, UAE, OMAN, and SAUDI ARABIA.To know more about CorpelServe and its services, please visit https://corpelserve.com

