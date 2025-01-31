Senate Resolution 19 Printer's Number 160
PENNSYLVANIA, January 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 160
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
19
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, SCHWANK, LANGERHOLC, BROOKS, CULVER,
PHILLIPS-HILL, COMITTA, KANE, FONTANA, MARTIN, J. WARD, DUSH,
LAUGHLIN AND COSTA, JANUARY 31, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JANUARY 31, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the week of February 15 through 22, 2025, as
"National FFA Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Future Farmers of America, now the National FFA
Organization (FFA), has grown from its agricultural beginnings
into a broad-spectrum leadership incubator; and
WHEREAS, The FFA creed expresses belief in the future of
agriculture with the following portion of its creed: "with a
faith born not of words but of deeds"; and
WHEREAS, In accordance with the FFA motto, members serve
their chapter, community and country by cultivating friendships
and planting new ideas and seeds of hope wherever they go:
"Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living
to Serve";
and
WHEREAS, FFA in the 21st century welcomes young women and
young men with diverse backgrounds and FFA membership has
reached an all-time record high; and
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.