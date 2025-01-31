Submit Release
Senate Resolution 19 Printer's Number 160

PENNSYLVANIA, January 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 160

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

19

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, SCHWANK, LANGERHOLC, BROOKS, CULVER,

PHILLIPS-HILL, COMITTA, KANE, FONTANA, MARTIN, J. WARD, DUSH,

LAUGHLIN AND COSTA, JANUARY 31, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JANUARY 31, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the week of February 15 through 22, 2025, as

"National FFA Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Future Farmers of America, now the National FFA

Organization (FFA), has grown from its agricultural beginnings

into a broad-spectrum leadership incubator; and

WHEREAS, The FFA creed expresses belief in the future of

agriculture with the following portion of its creed: "with a

faith born not of words but of deeds"; and

WHEREAS, In accordance with the FFA motto, members serve

their chapter, community and country by cultivating friendships

and planting new ideas and seeds of hope wherever they go:

"Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living

to Serve";

and

WHEREAS, FFA in the 21st century welcomes young women and

young men with diverse backgrounds and FFA membership has

reached an all-time record high; and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

