Retail Consultants YRC Shares How Small Fashion Businesses Can Foray Into the World of Experiential Retail

YRC shares four ways small and medium fashion stores can adopt experiential retail.

Empowering Retail & E-commerce businesses worldwide.” — Nikhil Agarwal

Retail and eCommerce consulting brand YRC shares four examples in this communiquรฉ highlighting how small and medium fashion and apparel stores can implement experiential retail.

๐—›๐—ผ๐˜€๐˜๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—จ๐—ฝ๐—ฐ๐˜†๐—ฐ๐—น๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ช๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐˜€๐—ต๐—ผ๐—ฝ๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ธ ๐—ฆ๐—ต๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜€
Upcycling clothes is the art of transforming old and used clothes into something fashionable or reusable. The concept is gaining popularity and retailers can use it to draw customers and increase customer engagement.

Another novel concept is trunk shows, where brands or designers offer their latest or exclusive collections in selected stores for a limited time. This can help in branding and customer retention.

๐—–๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ฎ ๐——๐—ถ๐˜€๐˜๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—ฆ๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—"๐˜๐—บ๐—ผ๐˜€๐—ฝ๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ
People tend to repeat good experiences. The atmosphere of a store plays a big role in achieving the same for customers. ๐—™๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ต๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ฏ๐˜‚๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜€ ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€๐˜‚๐—น๐˜๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด experts of YRC recommend applying theme-based store design and dรฉcor, use of pleasant music and scent for enhanced sensory experience, and unique visual merchandising. Proper fashion store layout planning is quintessential here.

๐—ฃ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป
YRCโ€™s team of ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—น ๐—ฏ๐˜‚๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜€ ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€๐˜‚๐—น๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜๐˜€ stress that personalisation should be applied cautiously. Not all customers are looking for an overdose of attention. The balance lies in staying there if someone needs it without much ado. Services can include personalised gift wrapping, alterations, trial rooms with privacy concerns addressed, etc.

๐—"๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—น๐˜†๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ง๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ป๐—ผ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฆ๐—ผ๐—น๐˜‚๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€
Technology need not always mean AR, VR, AI, or any such high-tech-high-investment options. MSME fashion and apparel businesses can go for simple forms of digital transformation like the use of smartphone communication app services (for businesses), building a social media presence on relevant platforms (which is often free), offering online payment options, etc. For small businesses, these steps mark the onset of experiential retail and are necessary to build the future foundation for more advanced forms of technology leverage.

๐—"๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐˜ ๐—ฌ๐—ฅ๐—–
As a seasoned retail & e-commerce consulting firm, we've powered 500+ clients in 12 countries and 20+ retail verticals over 12 years. Offering SOPs (BPMN 2.0), market research, business model validation, ๐—ณ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€๐˜‚๐—น๐˜๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด , and process automation, we're here to elevate your efficiency and scale your brand.

