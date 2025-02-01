New Jersey and Multistate Coalition Block Trump Administration from Freezing Essential Federal Funding

View Order

TRENTON – Governor Murphy and Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin today released the following statements after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order in the lawsuit filed by New Jersey and a coalition of 22 other states. The temporary restraining order prohibits the Trump administration from imposing a blanket freeze on federal funding. This temporary restraining order is valid until the Court rules on a motion for preliminary injunction.

“In New Jersey, we will not stand by in the face of unlawful and unconstitutional federal action that threatens our residents,” said Governor Murphy. “Today’s victory ensures continued access to vital law enforcement protection, indispensable meal programs, essential health care options, and more for millions of Americans including our children, veterans, and elders. We will continue to take all necessary actions to ensure our residents have access to the resources that are rightfully theirs.”

“Our victory in court is a reminder to the Trump Administration that they cannot trample on the Constitution and the laws of our country and expect to get away with it,” said Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin. “The court recognized the serious harm that the federal funding freeze would cause to our residents and Americans all over the country. Today, we stood up for Medicaid enrollees, for Head Start recipients, for law enforcement, and for millions of New Jerseyans whose access to basic government services was recklessly put under threat, and we won. This fight is not yet over, but we will continue to stand up for New Jerseyans and the resources they are entitled to.”

The lawsuit, filed by the coalition on Tuesday, argued that the Trump administration’s directive violates the U.S. Constitution and federal law by creating new conditions on funding that has already been awarded. On Wednesday, only hours before an initial hearing in this case, the President hastily rescinded the memo, but public messaging both by the White House Press Secretary and on the White House’s official X account indicated that the funding freeze was still in effect. The states argued that rescinding the directive was merely an attempt by the administration to evade the lawsuit. The Court, Judge John J. McConnell presiding, agreed that the administration’s efforts represented a “distinction without a difference.”

Today, Judge McConnell announced the temporary restraining order, agreeing with the states that the President overstepped his authority by overriding policy choices made by Congress and has violated his obligation to execute the laws passed by Congress by refusing to spend the money Congress has appropriated. The order stated, “Congress has not given the Executive limitless power to broadly and indefinitely pause all funds that it has expressly directed to specific recipients and purposes and therefore the Executive’s actions violate the separation of powers.”

Since the Trump Administration’s directive took effect late Monday, communities and families across New Jersey and the country have been harmed. The federal funding that has been frozen supports programs such as: WIC, a nutrition program for pregnant parents and infants; Head Start, providing preschool and support services for low-income children and their families; LIHEAP, providing home energy assistance for households that struggle to stay warm through the winters; Medicare enrollment assistance program; school meals for low-income students; programs supporting homeless veterans reintegrating into our communities; programs that help victims of domestic violence seek support making safety plans and exit unsafe situations; and programs supporting refugees that have already arrived in our communities, by providing clothing, household goods, and rent assistance, as well as English classes and job placement. These programs also support critical public safety programs including those housed within the Attorney General’s Office, supporting the investigation and prosecution of Medicaid fraud and child sexual abuse cases.

Joining New Jersey in today’s filing are Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.

