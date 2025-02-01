405 Cabinets & Stone Sponsors the UVSA Student Association’s Tet Festival 

405 showcases its latest cabinetry models at the Festival Visitors take photos at 405's booths

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 405 Cabinets and Stone , a leading Southern California designer, manufacturer and provider of kitchen cabinetry modern vanities , and countertops, is proud to announce its participation in the UVSA Tet Festival 2025, hosted at Garden Grove Park. As a Diamond Sponsor of this year’s festival, 405 Cabinets and Stone is excited to be part of this celebration that honors the Lunar New Year and Vietnamese culture. The event will take place from Friday, January 31, 2025, through Sunday, February 2, 2025 in Garden Grove, CA.As a Diamond Sponsor, 405 Cabinets and Stone’s involvement goes beyond their products and exclusive designs. Their sponsorship of the UVSA Tet Festival emphasizes their commitment to the community by joining the celebration of the rich cultural traditions of the Vietnamese New Year. “We are honored to be a Diamond Sponsor of the Tet Festival and support an event that brings people together, celebrates tradition, and highlights the best of what our diverse community has to offer,” said company spokesperson Dana Le. “Our participation as a sponsor allows us to connect with the local community in a very meaningful way.”In addition to its display, 405 Cabinets and Stone is proud to bring fun activities to the festival. Throughout the festival, the company will feature games, including a “Twirl for Treasure” wheel, offering festival-goers a non-stop chance to win exciting prizes, providing another creative way for 405 Cabinets and Stone to engage with the community and show appreciation for their customers’ ongoing support.One of the highlights of this year’s 405 Cabinets and Stone’s festival display is the real kitchen installation they’ve created especially for this event. This interactive showcase will allow festival-goers to step into a fully functional kitchen and experience firsthand how 405’s cabinetry products can elevate the look, feel, and functionality of any space.For over two decades, 405 Cabinets and Stone has been dedicated to providing high-quality products, professional services, and cutting-edge design to homeowners across Southern California and throughout the nation. With an over 25,000 sq. ft. showroom and a 200,000 sq. ft. warehouse, the largest in the region, 405 Cabinets and Stone has built a reputation as a leader in the cabinet industry. Its team of experts offer unparalleled service to match its extensive selection of products that combine both beauty and functionality. The company’s slogan, “Experience the Difference,” is a testament to its commitment to innovation, quality, and an outstanding customer experience.The UVSA Tet Festival 2025 offers a unique opportunity for homeowners and interior design enthusiasts to gain insights into the latest trends and techniques, and to consult with the experts at 405 Cabinets and Stone on how to transform kitchens, bathrooms, or other living spaces.Festival Hours & InformationFriday - 01/31/25 4:00pm to 10:00pmSaturday - 02/01/25 11:00am to 10:00pmSunday - 02/02/25 11:00am to 9:00pmGarden Grove Park 9301, Westminster Blvd. Garden Grove, CA 92844Website: https://tetfestival.org/ For additional information, visit 405 Cabinets and Stone at:Website: www.405cs.com Phone: (714) 500-3855

