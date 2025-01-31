Council Recognizes Oldest Living Tuskegee Airmen

The Tuskegee Airmen, famously known as the “Red Tails,” were the nation’s first Black military pilots and played a pivotal role in World War II, escorting bombers and achieving one of the lowest loss records of any fighter unit. This week, Councilors Durkan, Flynn, and Santana adopted a resolution honoring the historic contributions of the 332nd Fighter Group and Brigadier General Enoch “Woody” Woodhouse II.

General Woodhouse, born on January 14, 1927, in Roxbury, MA, is not only a distinguished member of the Tuskegee Airmen but also a lifelong advocate for justice and equity. At just 17 years old, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps, facing systemic racism during his journey to basic training. Despite being denied a seat on a “Whites Only” train, which delayed his arrival at boot camp, General Woodhouse persevered and later became the paymaster and finance officer for the 332nd Fighter Group.

His post-military life has been equally dedicated to service. A mentor, educator, and advocate, General Woodhouse has spent decades sharing the story of the Tuskegee Airmen and inspiring future generations to overcome adversity. His efforts have built a bridge between the past and present, reminding us that American history is shaped by the contributions of all people, regardless of race.

Born and raised in Boston, General Woodhouse’s journey from Roxbury to the U.S. Army Air Corps and his subsequent career in law – graduating from Yale University and Boston University School of Law – serves as a powerful testament to the strength and resilience of our community.

As the City of Boston celebrates the legacy of General Woodhouse and the Tuskegee Airmen, the resolution also underscores the importance of preserving their history. Recent efforts to remove the Tuskegee Airmen and Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs) from Air Force curricula highlight the need for continued advocacy to ensure that these trailblazers are never forgotten. The Council has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that the legacy of the 332nd Fighter Group is celebrated and passed down for generations to come.