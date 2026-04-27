Boston Parks and Recreation Presents Summer Sports Clinics 2026

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce registration is now available for the 2026 Summer Sports Clinic, kicking off this July.

The Summer Sports Clinics will begin on July 6, 2026, and run Monday through Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Carter Playground. These free weekly sports clinics are open to Boston youth ages 8-14 and will feature popular sports each week, including:

July 6-10: Baseball series

July 13-17: Volleyball series

July 20-24: Soccer series

July 27-31: Lacrosse series

August 3-7: Softball series

August 10-14: BUDA Ultimate Frisbee series

Participants will have the opportunity to learn new skills, stay active, and enjoy Boston’s parks in a fun and supportive environment. Visit boston.gov/parks-sports to register now. For more information, contact Damien Margardo at damien.margardo@boston.gov or call (617) 961-3083.

register now

To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, call (617) 635-4505, visit boston.gov/parks, join our email list, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, and Instagram and @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky.

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