Hanzo appoints new CEO and Executive Chairman to drive innovation and growth

Portland, Oregon – Hanzo, a leading innovator in AI-powered legal data management solutions, is excited to announce a strategic leadership transition designed to accelerate growth, enhance market presence, and solidify the company’s role as a thought leader in the industry.

Julien Masanès, Hanzo’s founder and CEO, will transition to the role of Chief AI Officer and Executive Chairman of Hanzo. In this strategic role, Julien will focus on strengthening Hanzo’s brand awareness through AI and emerging technologies, engaging with key clients and industry stakeholders, to ensure we are solving the right customer pain points.

He will also continue to oversee the Board of Directors and shareholders to keep the company’s vision and innovation at the forefront of the industry. Julien’s pivotal leadership has built the foundation for Hanzo’s success, and his transition reflects his dedication to future growth and defining the company’s role in advancing AI-powered solutions.

Sarai Schubert, formerly Hanzo’s COO, has been named the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Bringing over 20 years of experience in high-growth SaaS and LegalTech industries, Sarai is uniquely positioned to guide Hanzo through its next stage of innovation and expansion. Her proven ability to align strategy with operations, coupled with her deep industry expertise, will be instrumental in advancing Hanzo’s mission to deliver cutting-edge AI solutions and scale its global presence.

“Sarai’s leadership and vision are perfectly aligned with Hanzo’s strategic goals,” said Julien Masanès. “Her strong track record and dedication to understanding Hanzo’s customers and addressing their pain points will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and deliver exceptional solutions tailored to their needs.”

The company’s priorities include continuing to be the leader in providing innovative solutions for complex collaboration data, expanding market reach, strengthening client and stakeholder relationships, and fostering a culture that empowers employees to innovate, collaborate, and strive for excellence.

With Julien driving thought leadership and AI adoption, and Sarai dedicated to supporting Hanzo’s customers, addressing client challenges, and driving market expansion, Hanzo is well-positioned to achieve its strategic objectives with clarity and purpose.

Hanzo is a pioneer in providing cutting-edge legal and compliance technology solutions. The company’s platform empowers legal and compliance teams to efficiently manage and analyze complex data sources, including electronically stored information (ESI), social media, and collaboration platforms. Hanzo’s solutions are trusted by Fortune 500 companies and leading law firms around the globe.

Hanzo

1050 SW 6th #1100 Portland, OR 97204

310-989-6113

marketing@hanzo.co

https://hanzo.co/

Press Contact : Sarai Schubert

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.