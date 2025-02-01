Welcome home! It’s time for Alumni Reunion

BCM Alumni Connect is Baylor’s official, secure, online alumni community designed to help you reconnect with your classmates, meet other Baylor alumni and faculty, connect with current students and keep track of alumni events near you.

