Cuz Global Inc. Unveils Revolutionary AI-Powered Media Art Platform 'WAA' at ISE 2025

WAA (Where Art's Alive) Premium Media Art Platform showcased at ISE 2025

Leading South Korean media art company to showcase next-generation spatial art innovations at world's largest AV and system integration exhibition

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Media art company Cuz Global Inc. is participating in ISE (Integrated Systems Europe) 2025, the world's largest AV and system integration exhibition. The exhibition will be held at Fira Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, from February 4 to 7, 2025, where Cuz Global Inc. will unveil ' WAA (Where Art's Alive)', an AI-Powered premium media art platform.WAA is a platform providing customized media art offerings for luxury hotels, premium offices, and large commercial facilities. It houses South Korea's largest collection of over 1,000 ultra-high-definition (4K-8K) media artworks and delivers optimized content tailored to the characteristics of spaces, seasons, time periods, and event types. WAA's distinctive strength lies in elevating the brand value of high-end commercial spaces while providing visitors with unique artistic experiences.At ISE, WAA will showcase its 'Season Collection' for hotels and commercial spaces, and 'Prestige Collection' embodying the value of global luxury brands. Through customized artworks that artistically realize spatial identity and brand value, WAA will demonstrate its differentiated technological capabilities.Jin-sil, CEO and Art Director of Cuz Global Inc., stated, "WAA is an integrated art platform that presents new possibilities in contemporary spatial art through the fusion of AI technology and art," adding, "Through ISE, we will propose innovative approaches to the European market and aim to become a leading company in the global media art platform market by 2025."Meanwhile, Cuz Global Inc. has received acclaim at CES 2025 and GITEX 2024, the largest IT exhibition in the Middle East, and is strengthening its position in the global DOOH (Digital Out of Home) market through the WAA platform.Inquiries about ISE 2025 participation and on-site meeting reservations can be made at the innovation park CS393 booth, as well as through the WAA official website (waa-art.com) or email (contact@waa-art.com)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.