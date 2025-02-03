The Henry Charles Commonwealth Cup Launches Youth with Football

A new global sporting event, The Henry Charles Commonwealth Cup, launched a success

COMMONWEALTH, SAINT LUCIA, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The launch of an international sporting event, held in multiple Commonwealth countries took place in October. The Henry Charles Commonwealth Cup kicked off with an 11 a side match at Bromley Football Club, which had a simultaneous live link up with partners in Saint Lucia.The launch event was sponsored by the Government of Saint Lucia: Office of the Prime Minister and Behind the White Lines, Steven Caulker’s company, focused on supporting ‘released’ football players through access to football opportunities. It has a particular focus on mental health. Gary O’Neil’s grassroots football club NexGen lent their support too, as Ashley Hunte organised the match and girls penalty shoot out. Ex-professionals from international countries made up the team, and were proud of its inclusivity and power to inspire.One of the founders, Penny Adaarewa said “My partners Robin Lockhart, Dr Madgerie Jameson-Charles and I are happy with the success of the launch. We are now focused on the youth football tournament which will be held in 2025 throughout Saint Lucia, U.K. and in the Commonwealth states. We have found launching the tournament an immense challenge, but so worth it to make a difference to mental and physical health for marginalised commonwealth youth, globally. We intend to offer opportunities to young people who might otherwise not have access to them.”Suzette Moses-Burton (UNICEF, Netherlands) said, “Henry Charles Commonwealth Cup is a sporting event designed to empower young footballers across the Commonwealth.” She said that it is more than just a tournament, it is a fitting tribute to the life and legacy of Dr Henry Charles. She called Dr Charles 'a man whose passion for youth development and love for football knew no bounds.' She added that Dr Henry believed that sports, especially football, was a powerful tool to uplift and empower young people.Moses-Burton emphasised that the tournament will create a global platform for youth athletes to dream big to showcase their talents, learn the values of discipline, teamwork and leadership and connect with peers across the globe, in the commonwealth year of youth.Guests included: Deputy Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, His Excellency Anthony Severin High Commissioner of Saint Lucia,Senior members from the Commonwealth, Counsellor Kasalika Mwansa Mulenga from the Zambian High Commission,The Mayor of Bromley and ex-pro footballers.Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/henrycharlescup?utm_source=qr VideoA video of the event can be viewed here: HCCC Short Highlights Simultaneous Global LaunchThe HCCC's UK launch was in Bromley, a vibrant community and grassroots football hub in Greater London. The launch was a success in the other commonwealth states such as Saint Lucia and Zambia. There were also opening ceremonies in Saint Lucia and Zambia, who are all commonwealth countries participating in the games. Other commonwealth countries have confirmed they will be part of the youth tournament next year Dominican Republic, Australia, India, Pakistan, Trinidad and Tobago. Further announcements will be made via the Instagram page.QuotesAlex Koroma, Head of Operations from Bromley Football Club said, “It was a pleasure to play host for the launch of the Henry Charles Commonwealth Cup! The day was a success and we look forward to the tournament in 2025. Big things are yet to come!”Quote from Diego Pagliuso (ex Chelsea Futsal Chelsea player)“Our team really enjoyed being part of this amazing day with an even greater purpose the launch of the Doctor Henry Charles Commonwealth Cup. It felt like the start of something special, encouraging young people and communities to use sports as a positive catalyst in youth development.“Another positive note was seeing so many girls taking part, having fun, and promoting the women’s game. It’s great to see the sport growing on all fronts, and it highlights the inclusivity and power of football to inspire everyone. We’re proud to have played our part in such a meaningful event and look forward to watching it grow and have an even bigger impact in the future.”As the late great Dr Henry Charles said in 2023,“As youth development practitioners, we are duty bearers, and as duty bearers, we need to ensure that our under-represented youth are empowered, and this is what we have started” “One Love”.

