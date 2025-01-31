Rayfield Announces Initial Victory in Lawsuit Challenging President Trump’s Illegal Federal Funding Freeze

Federal Judge Today Issued Temporary Restraining Order to Restore Funding, Orders Trump Administration Not to Withhold Federal Funding Allocated by Congress

Attorney General Dan Rayfield today announced an initial victory in his lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s Office of Management & Budget’s memo freezing federal grants and loans.

“The court’s ruling marks a crucial step in holding the administration accountable for overreach and its disregard for the law,” Rayfield said. “The judge’s decision ensures that Oregonians will continue to receive a number of essential services that affect public safety, health and nutrition. If the administration continues to overstep its authority, we are prepared to keep fighting to make sure that the rights of Oregonians are not undermined by unlawful actions.”

Today a federal judge in Rhode Island issued a temporary restraining order in the lawsuit filed by Oregon and a coalition of 22 other states. The temporary restraining order prohibits the Trump administration from imposing a blanket freeze on federal funding.

The lawsuit, filed earlier this week, argued that the Trump administration’s memo violates the U.S. Constitution and federal law by creating new conditions on funding that has already been awarded. On Wednesday, only hours before an initial hearing in this case, the President hastily rescinded the memo, but public messaging both by the White House Press Secretary and on the White House’s official X account indicated that the funding freeze was still in effect.

Today, the Court, Judge John J. McConnell presiding, announced the temporary restraining order, agreeing with the states that the President overstepped his authority by overriding policy choices made by Congress and has violated his obligation to execute the laws passed by Congress by refusing to spend the money Congress has appropriated.

When the order went into effect, communities and families across Oregon and the country were harmed. The federal funding supports programs like WIC, Head Start, Medicare, and critical public safety programs.

Joining in today’s filing are Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.

A copy of the decision can be found here.