Attorney General Bird Statement on the Passing of State Representative Martin Graber
DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today released the following statement on the passing of State Representative Martin Graber of Lee County:
“Rep. Martin Graber was a kind man with a heart of gold, strong faith, and a great sense of humor. I am devastated to hear of his sudden passing. Rep. Graber touched the lives of many throughout his service both in the military and to southeast Iowa as a state legislator. Bob and I are praying for his wife, Coni, and the entire Graber family.”
