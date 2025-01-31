DOJ Office of Consumer Protection prevented Montanans from losing $1 million in 2024

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen is reminding Montanans to stay vigilant and on the lookout for bad actors trying take advantage of them as the Department of Justice’s Office of Consumer Protection (OCP) fielded 900 scam complaints, over 1,000 complaints about businesses, and saved Montanans from losing over $1 million in 2024.

In 2024, OCP prevented Montanans from losing $314,000 to scammers and recovered $687,000 for customers who filed complaints about businesses. Additionally, a total potential loss of $4 million was reported to OCP by Montanans who knew they were being targeted by a scammer but did not pay them.

“I’m proud of the work our Office of Consumer Protection does to keep Montanans’ hard-earned money in their pockets and out of the hands of criminals,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “The best prevention method is to stay vigilant and learn the signs and tactics of a scammer. However, if you believe you may have fallen victim to a scam or fraudulent business, we’re here to help and you should contact our office immediately.”

Montanans should keep these tips in mind to protect themselves from scammers:

Don’t give out personal information to someone soliciting it from you over the phone or the internet. Banks will never and government agencies will never call and ask for your personal information.

Never wire or give money to someone you don’t know. Don’t send gift cards, prepaid debit cards, or cryptocurrency to someone you do not know. Even if you think it’s someone you know, follow up to make sure before you wire any money.

Use common sense and do your due diligence: ask around, talk to others, and call OCP if you have any doubts or questions.

Be skeptical, resist high-pressure tactics, take your time. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is!

Montanans can report any phone, email, or mail scams to the Montana Department of Justice’s Office of Consumer Protection at [email protected], or 406-444-4500 (toll-free: 800-481-6896), or online at https://dojmt.gov/office-of-consumer-protection/.