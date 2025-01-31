Houston Man Indicted for Employment Tax Crimes

A federal grand jury in Houston returned an indictment today charging a Texas man with not paying to the IRS taxes that his company withheld from employees’ paychecks.

According to the indictment, Joseth Limon, of Harris County, allegedly owned Platinum Employment Group Inc., a company that supplied laborers to businesses in the Houston area. The indictment alleges that between 2016 and 2018, Platinum paid its employees over $3.5 million in wages and withheld over $450,000 in taxes from their paychecks. During that period, however, Limon allegedly did not pay the IRS those withheld taxes and did not file any employment tax returns, as required by law.

If convicted, Limon faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Karen E. Kelly of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei for the Southern District of Texas made the announcement.

IRS Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

Trial Attorney Curtis Weidler of the Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Shirin Hakimzadeh for the Southern District of Texas are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.