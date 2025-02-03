Abilene’s Pack & Mail Celebrates the USPS 2025 Love Series Forever Stamp Release

Pack & Mail's Logo

Pack & Mail, Abilene's trusted spot for all things packing and shipping, is celebrating the release of USPS's 2025 Love Series Forever Stamp.

ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pack & Mail, a one-stop shop for packing and shipping solutions, is excited to be celebrating the release of the USPS newest Love Series Forever stamp for 2025, just in time for Valentine’s Day. This year’s stamp features the 1985 drawing by Keith Haring, which depicts two figures reaching for a vibrant red heart as a symbol of love.

As an official USPS partner, Pack & Mail is excited to share this news of the beautiful stamp and looks forward to helping customers add a special touch to their cards, letters, and packages. The stamp is a subtle way to express connection, whether sending a Valentine to a loved one or sharing a heartfelt message with friends and family. Keith Haring’s timeless artwork makes the stamp a meaningful addition to every piece of mail.

“We’re excited to bring this stamp to our customers,” said Philip Wicker, owner of Pack & Mail. “Adding a meaningful touch to your mail is always nice to have to keep those connections strong. We’re happy we can make it easier for people to do so.”

Along with stamps, the Pack & Mail team is available for shipping solutions, including professional packing and packaging supplies. They are also proud to provide a wide range of business services, like mailbox rentals, laminating services, and notary public. Pack & Mail is dedicated to customer service and ensuring that the Abilene community can find all the products and services they need with ease.

For more information about the new 2025 Love Series Forever stamp and Pack & Mail’s services, visit them at 2438 Industrial Blvd., Abilene, TX 79605, or call (325) 695-7690.

About Pack & Mail

Pack & Mail is dedicated to providing shipping, packing, and business services to the Abilene community, focusing on customer service. From personal mail to business logistics, the team of professional experts is committed to offering reliable and convenient solutions. Find more about their services at www.abilenepackmail.com.

