Dover’s Citizen Airmen maintain aircraft in frigid temperatures

Citizen Airmen maintainers recently endured freezing cold temperatures as they maintained C-17 Globemaster III and C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.

In the period of January 20-25, 2025, temperatures plunged to a low of five degrees Fahrenheit and never rose higher than 36 degrees Fahrenheit. For comparison, in 2024 during the same time frame, the temperature never dropped below 17 degrees and climbed to a high of 57 degrees Fahrenheit.

Senior Airman Miles Reid, a 712th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft hydraulic journeyman on the C-17, said wearing cold weather gear adds a level of difficulty to performing his mission.

“In a job like this, you are constantly using your hands,” he said. “It’s harder to do things with gloves on, because you lose a lot of dexterity.”

Reid said he must also be cognizant of the effects the weather hason the systems he maintains.

“The cold causes things to compress; and, in hydraulic systems, that can mess with the seals on the system,” he said. “A bad seal could cause a serious issue if I miss it.”

Staff Sgt. Luis Alvarez, a 712th AMXS aerospace propulsion specialist on the C-17, said proper preparation is key to surviving the cold temperatures.

“We install engine covers and exhaust covers to prevent certain parts of the engine from freezing or seizing up,” he said. “This also prevents high winds from blowing debris into areas that can be damaging to the engines.”

Alvarez added preparation is also key to taking care of himself in cold temperatures

“I look at the weather forecast the night before and makesure I have the right clothing prepared,” he said. “It can be miserable if you’re not wearing the proper gear.”

Senior Airman Aaron Compton, a 512th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics technician on the C-5, said cold weather causes issues in the electrical system.

“We have issues with avionics in general, because wiring doesn’t do well in cold weather,” he said. “Our technical orders have a lot of temperature-related variables, so we have to be very alert if issues are system related or acting that way because it’s cold.”

Tech. Sgt. Cody Rash, also a 512th AMXS avionics technician, said another concern is taking care of the maintainers during the frosty conditions.

“We often need to cycle people in and out to ensure they stay warm,” he said. “This adds more time to jobs than if they were done in warm weather.”

An additional factor that increases time spent is clearing the aircraft of weather-related debris, said Rash.

“Ice is a very big issue for us during this weather,” he said. “Working avionics involves a lot of time manipulating the aircraft flight controls. We often perform more cycles of operating the flight controls when we do our checks to ensure there are no blockages.”

Senior Master Sgt. Stephen Hart, 512th AMXS shift chief and expeditor, said there is a positive aspect to the bad weather. He said his squadron is getting valuable experience that could be vital to mission success in future missions.

“I think it is very beneficial for our Airmen as a whole to go through this experience to broaden their capabilities,” he said. “They are encountering challenges that don’t happen around here often. It’s only going to make them stronger maintainers going forward.”

Reid said while the cold weather is not pleasant, it is a confidence builder knowing he can still get the mission done.

“It’s a good feeling knowing you got something done despite some challenges,” he said. “We can’t pick the weather, but whether it’s hot or cold, we have to be ready to do our part.”