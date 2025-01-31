IMPORTANT NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF MARK CREASON AND EMERSON EQUITY WHO SUFFERED INVESTMENT LOSSES

If You Suffered Losses With Financial Advisor Mark Creason Please Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities attorneys KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of financial advisor Mark Creason and Emerson Equity after their recommendations of unsuitable alternative investments caused two investors up to $500,000 in damages. The law firm urges all customers of Mark Creason and Emerson Equity who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports the law firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case no. 24-02487) against Emerson Equity on the behalf of two investors who are seeking to recover damages up to $500,000, in connection with being recommended to invest in unsuitable Delaware Statutory Trust (“DST”) investments by their financial advisor, Mark Creason (CRD# 6617847).According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, financial advisor Mark Creason, through Emerson Equity, recommended four DST investments to the customers, which were represented as safe, low risk investments. The alternative investments recommended to the customers included the following:- Southern Star Storage Montrose II, DST- NAI I-94, DST- Montego MineralsEdgewood Royalties, DST, and- Inspired Chesterfield, DST.The law firm’s investigation found that Emerson Equity allegedly misrepresented the risk of the DST investments and failed to perform the required due diligence into each of the DST investments. As unsophisticated investors, the customers trusted the recommendations of Creason and Emerson. Had the customers known the true risk of the DST investments, they would never have invested in the DSTs.In April of 2024, Southern Star Storage Montrose II DST stopped paying dividends. Today, the customers are worried about their principal invested in the four DSTs. They are unable to access their principal invested and believe that Emerson and its financial advisor made material representations.Current and former customers of Mark Creason and/or any other financial advisor who suffered investment losses at Emerson Equity are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.