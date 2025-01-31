Leftover 2025 Spring Turkey WMA Permits Available February 5

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is announcing leftover permits for 2025 Wildlife Management Area (WMA) spring turkey hunts. They will be available on a first come, first serve basis beginning at 8 a.m. (CST) on Wednesday, Feb. 5. The leftover permits are located on Natchez Trace State Forest South and Natchez Trace State Forest North WMAs.

Permits can be purchased online on the TWRA website at gooutdoorstennessee.com, on the TWRA App., or at any TWRA license agent.

Location Dates Total Available

Natchez Trace State Forest-North May 20-21 33

Natchez Trace State Forest-North May 23-25 30

Natchez Trace State Forest-South May 6-7 9

Natchez Trace State Forest-South May 9-11 9

Natchez Trace State Forest-South May 13-14 31

Natchez Trace State Forest-South May 16-18 21

Natchez Trace State Forest-South May 20-21 30

Natchez Trace State Forest-South May 23-25 26

