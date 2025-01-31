Submit Release
Leftover 2025 Spring Turkey WMA Permits Available February 5

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is announcing leftover permits for 2025 Wildlife Management Area (WMA) spring turkey hunts. They will be available on a first come, first serve basis beginning at 8 a.m. (CST) on Wednesday, Feb. 5. The leftover permits are located on Natchez Trace State Forest South and Natchez Trace State Forest North WMAs.         

Permits can be purchased online on the TWRA website at gooutdoorstennessee.com, on the TWRA App., or at any TWRA license agent.                  

Location                                                         Dates               Total Available             

                         

Natchez Trace State Forest-North                  May 20-21                33

Natchez Trace State Forest-North                  May 23-25                30

Natchez Trace State Forest-South                  May 6-7                      9

Natchez Trace State Forest-South                  May 9-11                    9

Natchez Trace State Forest-South                  May 13-14                 31

Natchez Trace State Forest-South                  May 16-18                 21

Natchez Trace State Forest-South                  May 20-21                 30

Natchez Trace State Forest-South                  May 23-25                 26

---TWRA---

