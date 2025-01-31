Shelley Hammonds to Serve as Boating and Law Enforcement Colonel

NASHVILLE --- Shelley Hammonds has been promoted to serve as a lieutenant colonel in the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Boating and Law Enforcement Division. Lt. Col. Hammonds had been serving as TWRA’s Region IV (East Tennessee) major since early 2020.

Lt. Col. Hammonds brings 27 years of distinguished service in conservation law enforcement into her new role. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated exceptional leadership, dedication, and expertise that has greatly contributed to the success of the agency. Her leadership is focused on advancing TWRA’s mission to protect the public, safeguard Tennessee’s wildlife, and maintain the integrity of the agency’s operations.

“We're pleased to announce that Shelley Hammonds has been promoted to the position of lieutenant colonel,” said Col Dale Grandstaff. “Lt. Colonel Hammonds will work closely with officers across the state to further the mission of our agency. Her leadership and commitment to the preservation of Tennessee’s wildlife and public safety will be instrumental as we continue our work in protecting our natural resources and supporting our dedicated team of officers.”

Lt. Col. Hammonds has served in various law enforcement roles. She began her TWRA career as a wildlife officer in 1997 in Rutherford County and transferred to Cocke County in 1998. She was named a Region IV lieutenant in 2014 prior to becoming the region’s major where she oversaw operations in 21 counties and a team of 70 personnel.

Throughout her career, Lt. Col. Hammonds has demonstrated unparalleled leadership in a variety of operational and strategic areas. This past fall in TWRA’s response to Hurricane Helene in 2024, she coordinated a multi-agency rescue, recovery, and debris-clearing effort, deploying 130 officers and personnel across East Tennessee.

She spearheaded the creation of the Tennessee Wildlife Officer Training Academy (TWOTA) in Humphreys County. She revamped the Field Training Officer (FTO) program to enhance the training and evaluation of new officers, ensuring a new generation of skilled and capable law enforcement professionals.

Lt. Col Hammonds’ extensive background in conservation law enforcement, combined with her medical expertise as both a licensed paramedic and a registered nurse, allows her to provide unique support in law enforcement operations. Her academic credentials include a master’s in criminal justice and criminology and a master’s in strategic leadership, both from East Tennessee State University, and a bachelor’s in wildlife and fisheries science from the University of Tennessee. She has also completed several prestigious leadership programs, including the FBI-LEEDA Command Leadership Institute and the National Association of Conservation Law Enforcement Chiefs Leadership Academy.

Lt. Col Hammonds replaces Col. Dale Grandstaff in the new leadership role. Col. Grandstaff was promoted to lead the Boating and Law Enforcement this past year.

