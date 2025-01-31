UPDATE: Officer Involved Death Investigation in Oneida County, Wis.

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is conducting an officer involved death investigation in the Township of Newbold, Oneida County, Wis. that occurred on the evening of Friday, January 17, 2025.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., an Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Bedish, 4.5 years law enforcement service, attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Highway 47 at Northwestern Avenue. Matthew Johnson, 28, failed to stop, prompting a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit ended when Johnson crossed into the opposite lane of traffic, crashing his vehicle and striking another vehicle near the intersection of State Highway 47 and Bridge Road in the Township of Newbold. The victim vehicle contained six passengers, all of whom sustained injuries. EMS was contacted and law enforcement attempted life-saving measures on Johnson; however, Johnson was pronounced deceased on scene. All injured victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Deputy Bedish is on administrative duty, per agencies’ policies.

The involved law enforcement officer had his squad camera activated during the incident.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by a DCI Crime Response Specialist and the Wisconsin State Patrol. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over the investigative reports to the Oneida County District Attorney’s office when the investigation concludes.

