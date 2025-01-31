Global Experts Convene in New York for 10th Annual Conference on Ethnic and Religious Conflict Resolution

2016 International Conference on Ethnic and Religious Conflict Resolution and Peacebuilding 2014 International Conference on Ethnic and Religious Conflict Resolution and Peacebuilding 3rd Annual International Conference on Ethnic and Religious Conflict Resolution and Peacebuilding

Global leaders gather in New York to address identity-driven conflicts and advance peacebuilding at the 10th Annual Ethnic and Religious Conflict Conference.

Understanding identity’s role in conflicts is key to peace. This conference fosters dialogue, memory work, and transformative learning for lasting global harmony.” — Dr. Basil Ugorji

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Center for Ethno-Religious Mediation (ICERMediation) proudly announces the 10th Annual International Conference on Ethnic and Religious Conflict Resolution and Peacebuilding, set to take place on November 11, 12, and 13, 2025, at Mercy University – Bronx Campus, 1200 Waters Place, Bronx, NY 10461.This year’s theme, “ The Identity Factor in Contemporary Wars and Violent Conflicts : A Return to History, Memory Work, and Transformative Learning,” will explore the role of identity in modern conflicts and examine historical narratives, memory, and educational strategies for peacebuilding. This significant milestone event will gather scholars, policymakers, peace practitioners, and community leaders from around the globe to discuss innovative solutions for resolving ethnic and religious conflicts.The Need for This Conference:In an era marked by intensifying identity-based conflicts, this international conference is essential to examining the historical memory and identity issues fueling contemporary wars and violent conflicts such as the Israeli-Hamas War, War in Lebanon, Russia-Ukraine War, War in Sudan, War in the Congo, the post-War situation in Syria, the conflict in Myanmar, ongoing violence in Yemen, tensions in Ethiopia, internal divisions in Afghanistan and Venezuela, and struggles involving secessionist and separatist movements in Nigeria, Cameroon, Spain (Catalonia), Scotland, Kashmir, Quebec (Canada), and other contested regions. Additionally, the conference will address racial, ethnic, and religious injustices and discrimination in countries such as the United States, Brazil, South Africa, India, China (Xinjiang and Tibet), France, Myanmar (Rohingya crisis), and many others where systemic discrimination continues to fuel unrest and social division. Understanding the role of historical narratives and memory work is critical in addressing deep-seated grievances and advancing transformative learning as a strategy for sustainable peace.As the world continues to grapple with increasing geopolitical tensions, migration crises, and ideological conflicts, this conference provides an essential platform for interdisciplinary collaboration among experts and practitioners dedicated to conflict resolution. The insights and strategies developed through this event will have global implications, helping nations build sustainable peace through education, dialogue, and historical reconciliation.Conference Highlights:Keynote addresses from renowned experts in conflict resolution, history, and peacebuilding.Panel discussions featuring leading scholars, mediators, and policymakers.Workshops and case study presentations on transformative learning and memory work in conflict resolution.Networking opportunities for professionals and institutions dedicated to global peace.With over 400 attendees expected from countries around the world, this conference offers a unique platform for dialogue, collaboration, and the exchange of best practices in conflict resolution.Who Should Attend:Scholars and researchers in peace and conflict studies, history, sociology, anthropology, and political science.Diplomats, government officials, and policymakers working on international peace and security.Representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) engaged in mediation and peacebuilding.Community leaders, faith-based organizations, and civil society groups focused on interethnic and interfaith harmony.Partnerships and Sponsorships:ICERMediation welcomes partners, sponsors, and supporters to collaborate in making this event a success. Organizations and individuals interested in supporting the conference are encouraged to reach out for sponsorship opportunities, exhibitor participation, and other forms of collaboration.Publication of Conference Proceedings:The outcomes of the conference, including key discussions and research contributions, will be published in the Journal of Living Together, ensuring that the insights and recommendations reach a global audience and contribute to ongoing discourse on ethnic and religious conflict resolution.Registration Information:Participants from universities and delegates from institutions outside the United States should register immediately to begin travel preparations. ICERMediation welcomes delegates from all countries to contribute to this global dialogue on peacebuilding and conflict resolution.For more details and to register, visit ICERMediation Conference Page

