A World All Its Own: Trilogy Investment Company Unveils The Isling at Savannah Harbor

SAVANNAH , GA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trilogy Investment Company , a fully integrated residential development and investment company, in partnership with privately owned real estate investment company Kingdom Estates , has rebranded and redefined a new 36-acre, multi-phased residential community in the heart of Savannah Harbor, Georgia, ideally located just moments from the scenic riverfront and Historic District. The Isling at Savannah Harbor, formerly known as The Reserve at Savannah Harbor, is a thoughtfully designed community located on Hutchinson Island that promises to be a once-in-a-generation place to live.The Isling offers a unique Lowcountry living experience that blends the island’s natural beauty with the excitement of urban access. Inspired by the surrounding landscape and dynamic energy, The Isling — derived from the Irish word meaning ‘dream’ — embodies a perfect harmony of tranquility and vitality. The scenic waterfront and golf course community features a stunning collection of estate homes, rowhomes, and duet homes, each carefully curated to embrace cooling breezes, harbor and golf course views, and the island’s charm. With a focus on community, luxury new construction, and refined elegance, residents will enjoy a life of serenity, connection, and easy access to vibrant amenities, all rooted in the best of what Savannah has to offer.“The Isling represents a world all its own — one that celebrates the seamless blend of island ease with urban energy,” said Jason Joseph, CEO and Managing Partner of Trilogy Investment Company. “Our goal is to create a lifestyle-focused community that nurtures connections and enhances life’s everyday moments. From its intentional design to its unparalleled location, The Isling captures the essence of what makes Lowcountry living so special, all while providing easy access to the vibrancy of downtown Savannah.”The community, set on a picturesque site within Savannah’s River and Historic District, will be developed in multiple phases, with the first phase set to deliver 90 homes, including a mix of single-family homes, duets, and rowhomes. Each property will be constructed with high quality luxury materials, and finished with meticulous attention to detail, creating a daily experience that invites both the world in and offers a serene retreat.Construction is slated to begin in the first quarter, with the first homes expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2025. In total, The Isling will feature 198 homes in a variety of Coastal and Lowcountry architectural styles and floorplans that complement the island’s natural beauty and residents’ lifestyles, including city-view single-family homes, golf course and terrace properties, deepwater river homes, as well as duets, and rowhomes. The community will be constructed by Southern Coastal Homes, a custom home design and building company, in collaboration with architectural firm A Classical Studio — two award-winning firms renowned for their luxury custom home designs across the Lowcountry region and beyondThe Isling will offer a host of amenities that nurture both relaxation and active living. A resort-style pool with cabanas and daybeds, lush gardens, and bocce and pickleball courts provide plenty of opportunities for connection, friendly competition, and enjoyment. Additionally, a well-appointed clubhouse robustly planned with ample gathering, lounge, and event spaces round out the community’s offerings, designed to celebrate the best of Lowcountry living.With Savannah’s growing demand for high-end, new construction residential living, The Isling provides a coveted opportunity for those looking to experience the best of both worlds – the quiet ease of island living combined with the proximity to Savannah’s historic charm and buzzing downtown area just across the Savannah River.Directly adjacent to the Isling is the Savannah Harbor, a premier 35-acre mixed-use development adjacent to the Savannah Convention Center and Westin Hotel. Savannah Harbor features a mix of residential options, dining, retail, and green spaces in addition to a 150-slip world class marina facility. Additionally, the Club at Savannah Harbor offers an 18-hole golf course designed by Robert Cupp and Sam Snead, and managed by Troon Golf, that is coupled with a luxury spa and fitness center. Slated to open in Spring 2025, the IGY Savannah Harbor Marina will further enhance the area’s appeal as a premier waterfront destination with 100 berths for vessels of all sizes, including over 1,000 linear feet to accommodate deep-draft superyachts.“The Isling is not just a place to live, it’s a place to build a life,” Joseph added. “We’re excited to offer a community that’s rooted in nature, designed for connection, and poised to become a cornerstone of Savannah’s future.”Trilogy Investment Company invites prospective buyers to experience the pinnacle of luxury living with the expertise of its distinguished sales team. To learn more, contact listing brokerage Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty at 912.234.3323 or visit https://theisling.com/

