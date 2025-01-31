Statement from Governor Hochul on Abortion Rights

“Earlier today, a New York doctor was indicted in Louisiana for using telemedicine to prescribe abortion medication to a patient. That’s right: a doctor is being prosecuted for providing basic health care to her patient.

“We always knew that overturning Roe v. Wade wasn’t the end of the road for anti-abortion politicians. That’s why I worked with the Legislature to pass nation-leading laws to protect providers and patients. It’s more critical than ever for states to step up and protect reproductive freedom — and I’ll never back down from this fight.”