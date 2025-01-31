- Docket Number:
- FDA-2019-D-4247
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
This guidance (Guidance 2) is the second in a series of four methodological patient-focused drug development (PFDD) guidance documents that FDA is developing to describe in a stepwise manner how stakeholders (patients, researchers, medical product developers and others) can collect and submit patient experience data and other relevant information from patients and caregivers to be used for medical product development and regulatory decision-making.
