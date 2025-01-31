- Docket Number:
The purpose of this guidance is to assist sponsors and investigators in the clinical development of drugs for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP) and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP). Specifically, this guidance addresses the FDA’s current thinking about the overall development program and clinical trial designs for drugs to support an indication for treatment of HABP/VABP.
