Power of Influence Awards Returns to Honor Louisiana Luminaries & Industry Leaders at 2025 Celebration

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Power of Influence has announced its annual award ceremony, set to take place this February, celebrating leaders who exemplify excellence in arts, music, sports, advocacy, and philanthropy. Now in its seventh year, the event will feature exciting new interactive additions, making it an unforgettable experience.The 2025 Power of Influence Awards, hosted by international speaker and best-selling author Dwayne Bryant honors:- Dr. Byron Clay Sr. – Community Advocate- Keith Thompson – Attorney- Judge Yvette Alexander- NLE Choppa – Musical Artist- INK – Grammy Award-winning Singer, Songwriter & Producer- Mike McKenzie – Former NFL Player for New Orleans Saints- Tim Brown – NFL Hall of Famer- Toya Johnson- TV personality & Businesswoman- Raynell “Supa Cent” Steward – CEO & Founder, The Crayon Case- Dee-1 – Musical ArtistAdditionally, this year’s ceremony will pay tribute to the fourteen victims of the Bourbon Street Attack on New Year’s Day, honoring their memory and legacy.“As we celebrate our seventh year, this milestone event in New Orleans—one of my favorite cities—will be an incredible tribute to today’s brightest stars and athletes,” said Jerry B., co-founder and executive producer of The Power of Influence Awards.This year’s celebration will feature:- A gold carpet experience, hosted by Revolt TV media personality Sheena Quick- A VIP champagne-tasting reception for honorees and distinguished guests- A live taping of the Hip-Hop Rewind podcast- Musical performancesThe event will conclude with a dynamic women-led panel discussion, featuring influential leaders in sports and business:- Sherice Brown – Co-Founder, Off The Field NFL Players Wives Association- LaTasha Causey – CEO, Phoenix Raceway | First Female President of NASCAR- Tamala Barksdale – CSO, 360 Agency- Jen Hale – Emmy Award winning Journalist, NFL on Fox and Fox & Friends- Raynell ‘Supa Cent’ Steward – CEO & Founder, The Crayon CaseModerated by: Vanessa Newell, Podcast Host & Media Relations ProfessionalWith an impressive lineup of honorees, performances, and discussions, the 2025 Power of Influence Awards promises to be a landmark event in celebrating excellence and impact.For more information about the organization and awards, visit: https://www.livendirecttv.com/

