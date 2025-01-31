PHILIPPINES, January 31 - Press Release

January 30, 2025 KOKO RECEIVES RUSSIAN FEDERATION'S BADGE FOR COOPERATION Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III was honored with the prestigious Badge for Cooperation by the Russian Federation in a ceremony held at the Russian Ambassador's Residence, Dasmariñas Village, Makati City. The Badge for Cooperation is an award conferred by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation to distinguished individuals from different countries for their remarkable contributions in fortifying diplomatic and friendly relations with Russia and forwarding shared interests in various fields. Pimentel has been active in efforts to strengthen the Philippines' bilateral relations with one of the world's most influential nations. Pimentel's efforts include authoring a bill to commemorate Philippine-Russian friendship, engaging in discussions with Russian delegates, and serving as President of the Philippines-Russia Parliamentary Friendship Association. Pimentel also sponsored two Senate resolutions expressing the upper chamber's concurrence in the ratification of treaties between the Philippines and the Russian Federation on extradition and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters. On December 17, 2024, the Senate adopted Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 25, granting consent for Pimentel to accept the Badge for Cooperation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. "I am glad to have cooperated with Russia and to have contributed to the betterment of the bilateral relations between the Philippines and Russia. And I am extremely honored to have been recognized by my idol Russia for the modest things that I have done," Pimentel said in his acceptance speech. The veteran lawmaker expressed his deep admiration for Russia, highlighting its vast history, cultural heritage, scientific achievements, and resilience as a nation. He fondly recalled his childhood passion for chess and his early exposure to Russian grandmasters, which instilled in him a lifelong respect for Russian intellect and discipline. "That I should work to strengthen my country's relations with Russia came as a natural objective for me," Pimentel remarked. "Who wouldn't want to have strong relations with such a great nation?" Pimentel underscored Russia's contributions to science, literature, arts, and global discourse, citing renowned figures such as Yuri Gagarin, Dmitri Mendeleev, Leo Tolstoy, and Pyotr Tchaikovsky. He also emphasized Russia's economic strengths and its vast natural resources, advocating for deeper cooperation between the Philippines and Russia in various fields. Drawing from Russian philosophy, Pimentel reflected on the concept of the velikaya russkaya dusha, or "great Russian soul," which he described as a model for unity and shared humanity. The event was graced by Russian Ambassador to the Philippines Marat Pavlov and attended by esteemed guests, including his wife, Special Envoy of the President to the UAE for Trade and Investments Ma. Anna Kathryna Yu-Pimentel, Mrs. Lourdes Pimentel (mother), Mrs. Imelda Yu (mother-in-law), Atty. Gwendolyn Pimentel-Gana (sister), Ms. Teresa Lourdes Pimentel (sister), and Senator Joel Villanueva. Also present were Mr. Benito Techico (Special Envoy of the President to China for Trade, Investments, and Tourism) and Ms. Karen Santos (Special Envoy of the President to the UAE for Culture and Arts). Local officials in Marikina also showed support for Pimentel and attended the event including Barangay Captain Efren H. Managuit, Barangay Captain Fernando Mira, Ms. Bernadette B. Golfo, and Mr. Antonio Borromeo. Representing the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) were Assistant Secretary for European Affairs Maria Elena Algabre and Assistant Director Jaybee Arguillas (Russia Division, Office of European Affairs).

