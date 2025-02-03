PLC Group Announces Agreement with Frontier Towers to Enhance Tower Management Capabilities

PLC Group is pleased to announce an agreement with Frontier Towers, Philippines’, to deploy a cutting-edge RMS.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PLC Group, a worldwide provider of critical infrastructure solutions for MNOs and towercos, is pleased to announce an agreement with Frontier Towers, Philippines’ leading independent tower company, to deploy a cutting-edge Remote Management System (RMS) to enhance Frontier Towers' infrastructure management capabilities.

The PLC Group's RMS solution will enable Frontier Towers to bridge visibility gaps in their existing system, optimize equipment performance, and extend the lifespan of their assets. This advanced technology will also empower Frontier Towers to improve operational efficiency and SLA performance.

"We are excited to partner with Frontier Towers and support their mission to provide world-class tower infrastructure services in the Philippines," said Nasir Mahmood, CEO of PLC Group. "Our RMS solution will enable Frontier Towers to streamline their operations, reduce costs, and deliver exceptional service quality to their customers."

Key benefits of the RMS solution include:

* Enhanced visibility: Real-time monitoring and control of tower infrastructure to optimize performance and reduce downtime

* Extended equipment life: Predictive maintenance and automated alerts to prevent equipment failures and reduce maintenance costs

* Increased revenues: Improved capacity utilization, reduced energy consumption, and enhanced customer satisfaction to drive revenue growth

The partnership underscores PLC Group's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive business success and operational efficiency anchored by PLC’s flagship AxIn (Actionable Intelligence) SW platform.

About PLC Group

PLC Group is a leading provider of Critical Facilities & Infrastructure Management solutions. With our team’s immense experience in Telecom, Data Centre, and Critical Facilities Management; we understand the importance of having real-time visibility, connectivity, analytics, and optimization. Our vision is to be the world’s leading unification platform, enabling customers with Actionable Intelligence.

About Frontier Towers

Frontier Towers is the leading independent tower company in the Philippines, providing world-class tower infrastructure services to mobile network operators with a focus on operational excellence and customer satisfaction. Frontier Towers is committed to delivering exceptional service quality and driving connectivity in the Philippines.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.