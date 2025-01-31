Attorney General Bird Defends President Trump Against Unprecedented Lawsuits Distracting from America First Agenda

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today led 15 states in supporting President Donald Trump against unprecedented lawsuits that interfere with his job as the sitting President of the United States.

The States are supporting President Trump in a lawsuit relating to his company, Trump Media and Technology Group, that is the parent of his popular social media app, Truth Social. The lawsuit names President Trump as a defendant. Tying President Trump up in court diverts the President’s attention away from his official duties, including serving the American people and delivering on his America First agenda. President Trump has already faced more state lawsuits than the total of every other American President. If allowed to continue, states across the country, all with different laws, rules, and regulations, could wrongfully trap the President in endless litigation.

“America watched the lawfare President Trump faced on the campaign trail,” said Attorney General Bird. “Now, unprecedented lawsuits threaten to, again, keep the President tied up in court when he should be able to focus on delivering on his promises for the American people. The sitting president of the United States must be able to do his job without interference. I am calling on the court to let the President serve without the threat of weaponized lawsuits as he delivers on his America First agenda.”

The States make the case that the sitting U.S. president should be able to do their job free of interference. They are calling on the Court to dismiss the lawsuit against President Trump or suspend it while he remains in office.

Iowa led the brief and was joined by Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Texas.

Read the full brief here.

