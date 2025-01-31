The removal of the old Steveston Highway crossing, initially scheduled to begin this weekend, Feb.1-2, 2025, has been postponed due to incoming snowy winter weather.

There will be no traffic-pattern changes or overnight closures of Highway 99 at Steveston Highway this weekend.

This postponement by the Steveston Interchange Project contractor will allow the Ministry of Transportation and Transit’s winter-maintenance operations to have full access to Highway 99 for brine applications and plowing, if necessary.

The removal of the old Steveston Highway crossing will begin on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, and take place over three weekends: Feb. 7-10; Feb. 21-24; and Feb. 28 to March 3.

Learn More:

Further information on traffic-pattern changes for the dismantling of the Steveston Highway crossing can be found here: www.highway99tunnel.ca/current-work/

For updates, check: https://www.drivebc.ca/