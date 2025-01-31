Minister’s statement on RCMP Appreciation Day

CANADA, January 31 - Garry Begg, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has released the following statement in recognition of BC RCMP Appreciation Day:

“Across British Columbia, from our busiest cities to remote villages and Indigenous communities, we depend on our police officers to protect our neighbourhoods and businesses, while fostering community connections. Every day they rise to the challenge, courageously upholding public safety with professionalism.

“For more than half my life, I’ve had the privilege of serving on the front lines with the BC RCMP. No matter the uniform, police officers serve with honour, dedication and a profound sense of duty. I understand the challenges that come with this profession, and I have deep respect for the officers who put their lives on the line every day, leaving their families behind to keep our communities safe.

“The BC RCMP has played a pivotal role in shaping the safety and security of our province for decades. British Columbia is a great place to live, and in times of uncertainty and change, I am grateful for our strong partnership as we work together toward our shared goal of building safer communities.

“Today and every day, I invite all the people in British Columbia to show their support for the BC RCMP serving throughout our province and thank them for the incredible work they do.”