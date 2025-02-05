Alaska Airlines Extends Partnership with Volantio Through 2035

The airline will continue offering innovative travel flexibility through Volantio’s Re-Commerce Platform.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Volantio Inc. (“Volantio”), a leader in AI-driven revenue and capacity optimization solutions for the travel industry, today announced a 10-year extension of its partnership with Alaska Air Group, Inc. (“Alaska Airlines” or “Alaska”), reaffirming the airline’s commitment to Volantio’s innovative Re-Commerce Platform.Since 2018, Alaska has leveraged Volantio’s Re-Commerce Platform to automatically identify high-demand flights and create tailored offers that incentivize flexible travelers to switch to less crowded flights. The program has already demonstrated significant success, generating well over $20M in incremental impact per year while enhancing Alaska’s ability to fly more guests on existing capacity.“Volantio’s Re-Commerce platform delivers meaningful revenue to Alaska, and we’re excited to continue our partnership for another ten years,” said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning at Alaska Airlines. “With Volantio, we’re able to open seats for last-minute travelers who might not have flown with Alaska otherwise, improving profitability while benefiting our guests.”“Our product creates a triple-win for Alaska: Allowing last-minute travelers to access more peak flights, flexible travelers to earn rewards for shifting their plans and Alaska to generate incremental profit without additional operational or fuel costs,” said Azim Barodawala, co-founder and CEO of Volantio. “We’re thrilled to build on the existing success of our partnership to deliver even greater value in the decade to come.”###About Volantio:Volantio leverages AI to transform customer flexibility into increased profit for the travel industry. Its flagship Re-Commerce Platform unlocks new revenue opportunities by optimizing peak inventory and resolving overbooking in a guest-focused way. Last-minute travelers gain access to previously sold-out inventory; flexible travelers are rewarded for shifting their plans; and capacity-constrained industries, like airlines, benefit from improved utilization and happier customers. Today, the company serves a dozen airlines globally, including Alaska Airlines and Air Canada, as well as Disney Theatrical Group, and has received investment from some of the largest names in travel, including Alaska Airlines, Qantas, IAG, JetBlue and Amadeus.About Alaska Air Group:Alaska Air Group, Inc. is based in Seattle and comprised of subsidiaries Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., Horizon Air and McGee Air Services. With our recent acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines, we now serve more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Central America, Asia and the Pacific. We are committed to safety, remarkable customer care, operational excellence, financial performance and sustainability. Alaska Airlines is a member of the oneworld Alliance. With oneworld and our additional global partners, our guests have more choices than ever to purchase, earn or redeem on alaskaair.com across 30 airlines and more than 1,000 worldwide destinations. Book travel throughout the Pacific on Hawaiian Airlines at hawaiianairlines.com. Learn more about Alaska Airlines at news.alaskaair.com and Hawaiian Airlines at newsroom.hawaiianairlines.com/blog. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”

