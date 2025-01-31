Vermont Drug Task Force / Multiple charges including cocaine and fentanyl trafficking

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25H2000036

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Brandon Degre

STATION: Vermont Drug Task Force

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 01/30/2025 @ 0615

INCIDENT LOCATION: 62 Gage Rd., Bethel

ACCUSED: Richard BOLES

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

VIOLATIONS: Cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, animal cruelty

BAIL: $25,000

ACCUSED: India TWEEDIE

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

VIOLATIONS: Cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, animal cruelty

BAIL: $10,000

ACCUSED: Andrea VERONEAU

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

VIOLATIONS: Cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy, violation of conditions of release

BAIL: $25,000

ACCUSED: Moses GARDNER

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Turnbridge, VT

VIOLATIONS: Cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking

BAIL: $10,000

ACCUSED: Tyler TAITAGUE

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

VIOLATIONS: Cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy

BAIL: $25,000

ACCUSED: Matthew GILBERT

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, CT

VIOLATIONS: Cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, fugitive from justice

BAIL: $50,000

ACCUSED: Anthony GUNN

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, CT

VIOLATIONS: Cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, fugitive from justice

BAIL: $100,000

ACCUSED: LaQuonne THAMES JR

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, CT

VIOLATIONS: Cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, violation of conditions of release

BAIL: $50,000

ACCUSED: LaQuonne THAMES SR

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, CT

VIOLATIONS: Cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy, possession of a firearm while committing a felony

BAIL: $50,000

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, the Vermont Drug Task Force (VDTF), in cooperation with the Vermont State Police, Tactical Services Unit (TSU), Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit (EOD), Crisis Negotiation Unit (CNU), Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI), Royalton Barracks and Westminster Barracks, along with the Windsor County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 62 Gage Rd., Bethel. The search warrant was the result of an investigation into the distribution and trafficking of cocaine base and fentanyl in the Chittenden, Washington, and Windsor counties. The investigation consisted of multiple controlled purchases, arrests, and search-warrant operations. The search warrant revealed over a kilogram of cocaine, fentanyl, a privately made firearm or "ghost gun", two sawed-off shotguns, multiple long guns, a grenade launcher and three pistols with extended magazines. While executing the search warrant, investigators observed numerous animals living in unsanitary conditions. The animals were relocated to the Royalton Country Animal Hospital.

As a result of the investigation, Richard BOLES (56) of Bethel, VT was arrested for cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, and animal cruelty. BOLES was ordered held at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

India TWEEDIE (34) of Bethel, VT was arrested on an outstanding warrant, cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, and animal cruelty. TWEEDIE was ordered held at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail. No mug shot is available for TWEEDIE.

Andrea VERONEAU (36) of Bethel, VT was arrested for cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy, and violation of conditions of release. VERONEAU was ordered held at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail. No mug shot is available for VERONEAU.

Moses GARDNER (55) of Turnbridge, VT was arrested for cocaine trafficking and fentanyl trafficking. GARDNER was ordered held at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.

Tyler TAITAGUE (32) of Bethel, VT was arrested for cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, and conspiracy. TAITAGUE was ordered held at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

Matthew GILBERT (33) of Hartford, CT was arrested for cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, and fugitive from justice. GILBERT was ordered held at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

Anthony GUNN (31) of Hartford, CT was arrested for cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, and fugitive from justice. GUNN was ordered held at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

LaQuonne THAMES JR (18) of Manchester, CT was arrested for cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, and violation of conditions of release. THAMES JR was ordered held at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

LaQuonne THAMES SR (36) of Manchester, CT was arrested for cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy, and possession of a firearm while committing a felony. THAMES SR was ordered held at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/31/2025 @ 1230

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

MUG SHOTS: INCLUDED