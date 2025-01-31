Vermont Drug Task Force / Multiple charges including cocaine and fentanyl trafficking
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 25H2000036
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Brandon Degre
STATION: Vermont Drug Task Force
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 01/30/2025 @ 0615
INCIDENT LOCATION: 62 Gage Rd., Bethel
ACCUSED: Richard BOLES
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
VIOLATIONS: Cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, animal cruelty
BAIL: $25,000
ACCUSED: India TWEEDIE
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
VIOLATIONS: Cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, animal cruelty
BAIL: $10,000
ACCUSED: Andrea VERONEAU
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
VIOLATIONS: Cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy, violation of conditions of release
BAIL: $25,000
ACCUSED: Moses GARDNER
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Turnbridge, VT
VIOLATIONS: Cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking
BAIL: $10,000
ACCUSED: Tyler TAITAGUE
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
VIOLATIONS: Cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy
BAIL: $25,000
ACCUSED: Matthew GILBERT
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, CT
VIOLATIONS: Cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, fugitive from justice
BAIL: $50,000
ACCUSED: Anthony GUNN
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, CT
VIOLATIONS: Cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, fugitive from justice
BAIL: $100,000
ACCUSED: LaQuonne THAMES JR
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, CT
VIOLATIONS: Cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, violation of conditions of release
BAIL: $50,000
ACCUSED: LaQuonne THAMES SR
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, CT
VIOLATIONS: Cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy, possession of a firearm while committing a felony
BAIL: $50,000
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, the Vermont Drug Task Force (VDTF), in cooperation with the Vermont State Police, Tactical Services Unit (TSU), Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit (EOD), Crisis Negotiation Unit (CNU), Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI), Royalton Barracks and Westminster Barracks, along with the Windsor County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 62 Gage Rd., Bethel. The search warrant was the result of an investigation into the distribution and trafficking of cocaine base and fentanyl in the Chittenden, Washington, and Windsor counties. The investigation consisted of multiple controlled purchases, arrests, and search-warrant operations. The search warrant revealed over a kilogram of cocaine, fentanyl, a privately made firearm or "ghost gun", two sawed-off shotguns, multiple long guns, a grenade launcher and three pistols with extended magazines. While executing the search warrant, investigators observed numerous animals living in unsanitary conditions. The animals were relocated to the Royalton Country Animal Hospital.
As a result of the investigation, Richard BOLES (56) of Bethel, VT was arrested for cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, and animal cruelty. BOLES was ordered held at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.
India TWEEDIE (34) of Bethel, VT was arrested on an outstanding warrant, cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, and animal cruelty. TWEEDIE was ordered held at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail. No mug shot is available for TWEEDIE.
Andrea VERONEAU (36) of Bethel, VT was arrested for cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy, and violation of conditions of release. VERONEAU was ordered held at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail. No mug shot is available for VERONEAU.
Moses GARDNER (55) of Turnbridge, VT was arrested for cocaine trafficking and fentanyl trafficking. GARDNER was ordered held at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.
Tyler TAITAGUE (32) of Bethel, VT was arrested for cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, and conspiracy. TAITAGUE was ordered held at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.
Matthew GILBERT (33) of Hartford, CT was arrested for cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, and fugitive from justice. GILBERT was ordered held at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.
Anthony GUNN (31) of Hartford, CT was arrested for cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, and fugitive from justice. GUNN was ordered held at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.
LaQuonne THAMES JR (18) of Manchester, CT was arrested for cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, and violation of conditions of release. THAMES JR was ordered held at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.
LaQuonne THAMES SR (36) of Manchester, CT was arrested for cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy, and possession of a firearm while committing a felony. THAMES SR was ordered held at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/31/2025 @ 1230
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
MUG SHOTS: INCLUDED
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.