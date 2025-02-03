Dr. Joshua Cohen to take over as Medical Director of Cohen Laser & Vision Center in Boca Raton Florida

Dr. G. Richard Cohen and his son Dr. Joshua Cohen Cohen Laser and Vision Center Logo

The son of South Florida's preeminent eye doctor takes over the thriving practice that has serviced customers from around the globe for 35 years.

We treat patients like we’d want to be treated if we were on the other side of the desk” — G. Richard Cohen, MD

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Joshua Cohen will become the acting Medical Director of the Cohen Laser & Vision Center. Dr. Joshua Cohen will be taking over the role from his father, Dr. G. Richard Cohen, who is retiring.

Dr. Joshua Cohen is no stranger to the patients of Cohen Laser & Vision Center, as he has been serving patients there as a board-certified ophthalmologist for several years.

Cohen Laser & Vision Center (CLVC) offers comprehensive eye care services to patients throughout Florida. Their board-certified eye doctors specialize in providing the safest and most advanced LASIK and corneal procedures, cataract and lens replacement surgeries, complex glaucoma treatments, dry eye services and general eye exams. CLVC takes a sophisticated, evidence-based approach to ocular and visual health and always puts patient safety and satisfaction as its highest priorities.

Dr. Joshua Cohen looks forward to carrying on the tradition of providing exceptional and state-of-the-art refractive cataract and corneal surgery to South Floridians.

When Dr. Joshua Cohen is asked what makes CLVC such a popular choice for people to seek eye care, he says, “We are a smaller practice, and we know all of our patients by name. Our receptionists, staff, and our medical techs have been here for a long time. I think our patients feel that sense of trust and camaraderie when they come in and meet with us.”

Dr. G. Richard Cohen, who is retiring from the practice, has been improving the vision of South Florida residents since he opened the practice in 1991. He has performed thousands of LASIK procedures, which he began offering in 1995.

Dr. G. Richard Cohen’s philosophy and key to success has been a simple one, “We treat patients like we’d want to be treated if we were on the other side of the desk.”

Patients have traveled from all over the world to receive the caring treatment offered by Dr. G. Richard Cohen’s family practice, as evidenced by the map of the world with its countless pushpins that is proudly displayed in their Boca Raton office.

For more information visit the Cohen Laser and Vision Center website at https://www.cohenvision.com/, or call (561) 981-8400

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.