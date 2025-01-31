Free Eagle Day event set for Feb. 15 at Truman Lake

Body

WARSAW, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has partnered with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Missouri Master Naturalists and Dickerson Park Zoo to present the annual Truman Lake Eagle Day at Smithville Lake on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Live captive eagle shows by Dickerson Park Zoo will happen every hour, with the first show beginning at 10 a.m. and the last show beginning at 3 p.m. Exhibits and information tables will be set up indoors on a variety of topics including a live snake exhibit, edible insect booth and wildlife information booth led by MDC conservation agents.

This event is open to all ages and does not require registration to attend. For more information, visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206247.

The Harry S. Truman Visitor Center is located at 29027 Visitor Center Road in Warsaw. For more information about the best places for winter eagle viewing in Missouri, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zt6.

In the event of hazardous weather and travel conditions, the event will be postponed to Saturday, Feb. 22. Check the Harry S. Truman Lake U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Facebook page for updates.