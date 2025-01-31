100+ Closings Complete on Newly Finished Buckhead Condominium

The Dillon Buckhead Exterior

A luxury condominium has achieved significant milestones since its completion by Integra Construction in November 2024. With 130 residences sold.

BUCKHEAD, FL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dillon Buckhead , a luxury condominium on Peachtree Road, has achieved significant milestones since its completion by Integra Construction in November 2024. The building currently has more than 130 residences sold.As of the end of January, 120 closings will have been finalized, and dozens of homeowners have already moved into their new homes. The remaining closings are scheduled in the coming weeks, facilitated by Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty, who is also responsible for the sale of the remaining 10 homes available.Developer Kolter Urban introduced The Dillon shortly before the successful sellout of its 22-story Graydon Buckhead tower. With over 25 years of experience, the firm has developed a portfolio exceeding $7.4 billion across Florida and Georgia. “The real estate market in Atlanta and its suburbs is stronger than ever,” notes Kolter Urban’s Development Executive, Aaron Taulbee. “With Buckhead recently recognized as having one of the best business climates in the country, we see continued growth for this already thriving area. The combination of a strong economic outlook, easy walkability, and the appeal of new construction continues to attract luxury buyers.”With nearly 95% of the 144 residences sold, Anne Schwall, Sr Vice President, Developer Services at Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty highlighted the building’s consistent demand since its inception. “In 2022, we secured over $62 million in pre-sales contracts,” said Schwall. “Now that the building is complete, only a handful of residences remain, the demand for a high-amenity, low-maintenance luxury lifestyle in Buckhead is significant, and The Dillon is the only new move-in ready option available.”The remaining one- to three-bedroom residences at The Dillon range in size from 1,400 square feet to nearly 2,000 square feet. Each offers views of the Atlanta city skyline or Buckhead’s distinctive treetop canopy. Residences are designed with floor-to-ceiling glass walls, ranging from 10 to 12 feet in height, opening onto private terraces with panoramic views.Each residence is designed with high-end finishes and features to suit modern living. “Our buyers appreciate that everything is truly move-in ready, with no need for upgrades,” added Schwall. “Kolter Urban has prioritized quality in every detail. The kitchens, for example, feature quartz countertops, soft-close Italian cabinetry, and a premium Thermador appliance package.”The Dillon is designed to provide a highly serviced lifestyle, complemented by extensive amenity offerings. A dedicated amenity level above the private parking structure includes a full range of resort-style features. The outdoor Amenity Terrace offers sweeping views of the Atlanta skyline and includes a resort-style swim deck, pickleball court, event lawn, and dog park.The indoor amenities include a fitness center, theater room, game room with a golf simulator, flexible co-working spaces, and a speakeasy lounge. These facilities are staff supported 24/7.The Dillon’s amenities align with the growing demand for luxury living in Buckhead. The area’s walkability, paired with a wealth of shopping and dining options, has made it a top choice for those seeking convenience and upscale living.The Dillon Buckhead is experiencing strong demand for its remaining residences. “Buckhead has limited availability for new move-in ready luxury condominiums,” said Schwall. “Buyers interested in moving to Buckhead now need to act quickly.”For more information on the remaining residences, visit TheDillonBuckhead.com or stop by the Preview Gallery at 2395 Peachtree Road. One of the remaining homes is decorator-furnished and available for tours. To schedule a private presentation and tour, contact the Sales Team at 404-777-6259.About Kolter UrbanKolter Urban LLC (together with its affiliates, “Kolter Urban”), is focused on the development of luxury condominium communities of 50-500 residences in waterfront, water view, or downtown walkable locations. Kolter Urban has sponsored over $7.4 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States. The firm has completed 21 projects, delivering over 4,300 residences, and is currently invested in 12 projects which are expected to deliver an additional 1,300 residences. For more information, please visit KolterUrban.com.About Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International RealtyFounded in 2007 by Jenny Pruitt and David Boehmig, Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty, is a Metro Atlanta-based residential real estate firm that offers personalized service and long-term relationships. Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty focuses on delivering a thoughtful, engaged approach when it comes to serving the real estate needs of its clients. Through its affiliation with the prestigiousSotheby's International Realty brand, Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty explores innovative and effective ways to offer million-dollar marketing for homes in all price ranges. Sotheby's International Realty is a licensed trademark to Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC. Affiliations in the system are granted only to brokerages and individuals meeting strict qualifications. Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC supports its affiliates with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational, and business development resources. Each office is independently owned and operated. Equal Housing Opportunity. For more information, visit AtlantaFineHomes.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.