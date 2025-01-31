New Legislation Will Increase Awareness and Deliver Support to Individuals with FASD: The FASD Respect Act of 2025

Advocates for the FASD Respect Act at the U.S. Capitol Advocates for the FASD Respect Act in Washington, DC U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski and FASD United Policy Chair Susan Shepard Carlson

U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) & Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) Introduce Legislation to Advance FASD Support Services Across U.S. Health Agencies

FASD is a tragically overlooked crisis affecting millions of children and adults. This landmark legislation will provide individuals and their families with the services and respect they deserve.” — Tom Donaldson, FASD United President

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), along with five other original cosponsors, have introduced legislation that will advance comprehensive Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD) support services, public health prevention, and research programs across agencies within the U.S. Departments of Health and Human Services.

The FASD Respect Act (S.139) would establish or continue comprehensive FASD-informed prevention, identification, and intervention programs to improve supports for the FASD community. FASD describes the range of lifelong physical, mental, and behavioral impairments that can occur in an individual prenatally exposed to alcohol. “Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders affects at least one in 20 people in the U.S., and too many lack access to diagnosis, treatment, and support services,” Senator Klobuchar said. “Our bill will renew federal resources for programs that support evidence-based services for families that need access care and help put impacted children on the best path forward towards a successful future.”

Joining Senators Murkowski and Klobuchar as original cosponsors are Senators Angus King (I-ME), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), and Kevin Cramer (R-ND), all of whom sponsored similar legislation during the 118th Congress. “We made significant progress on this bill in the 118th Congress, and we were close to getting this legislation across the finish line. That momentum has only motivated Senator Klobuchar and I to work even harder to reauthorize this critical bill,” said Senator Murkowski. “Preventing and mitigating the risks posed by FASD requires comprehensive education, support, and intervention programs. Ensuring communities have access to these resources has the potential to make a genuine difference in the lives of families across Alaska.”

“FASD is a tragically overlooked crisis affecting millions of children and adults,” said FASD United President Tom Donaldson, “After 50 years of research and public health prevention measures, this landmark legislation will at long last begin to provide individuals and their families touched by FASD with the services and respect they deserve.”

FASD United Policy Chair Susan Shepard Carlson, leading the effort to strengthen the current federal response to FASD, added, “As a country, we can and should do so much better for those with an FASD and their families. The FASD Respect Act will begin to bring much-needed focus and resources to address systemically this huge societal problem. The FASD community thanks the Senate sponsors for leading the charge to enact this much-needed bipartisan FASD legislation."

FASD United is a public health advocacy nonprofit organization that serves as the national hub for FASD.

