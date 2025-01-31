Governor Ivey Announces Department of Workforce Takes Shape, Greg Reed Officially Assumes Helm as Secretary

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced that on February 1, 2025, the Alabama Department of Labor will officially become the Department of Workforce. After effectively serving during the initial transition period, Secretary of Labor Marty Redden will retire, leading the way for Greg Reed to become the state’s first Secretary of Workforce.

“Increasing Alabama’s labor force participation rate is the current focus of our workforce development efforts. We are attracting significant business investments and new jobs, and we are helping our existing companies grow, and it is imperative we prepare our workforce,” said Governor Ivey. “I am grateful for the good work Marty has done to begin this new chapter of workforce development in Alabama. I am excited for Greg to now take the helm and get to work.”

During the 2024 Regular Session, Governor Ivey signed into law the Alabama Workforce Transformation Act to streamline the state’s workforce development efforts. Following the act’s passage, Governor Ivey appointed Redden to lead the initial transition phase, and she appointed Reed as Senior Advisor to Workforce Transformation at the start of this calendar year. Now, as Secretary of Workforce, Reed will continue the full implementation, which will be completed during the summer of 2025.

“I am immensely honored to be the first Secretary of Workforce for the state of Alabama, and I am incredibly thankful to Governor Ivey that she has entrusted me to carry out her vision to tackle this all important task. Today is the first step in our mandate to make Alabama’s economy all that she can be, and workforce will be at the forefront of that mission. It is my commitment that this new agency will do all that it can to ensure Alabama workers are the best trained and most highly skilled in America,” said Reed. “It will be my focus to champion Governor Ivey’s goals by collaborating with the business community, the education community, the manufacturing and industrial community, the Alabama Legislature and our federal delegation to coordinate our efforts and achieve best outcomes for the people of Alabama. I could not be more excited about this new and important initiative.”

During his tenure in the Alabama Senate, Reed sponsored numerous pieces of legislation with a focus on workforce transformation and economic development.

Reed served as the sponsor for the Alabama Incentives Modernization (AIM) Act in 2019, which updated Alabama’s incentives to recruit businesses to rural counties, take advantage of federal opportunity zones and attract technology companies to Alabama. Additionally, in 2023 as part of The Game Plan, Senator Reed was vital to renewing the Growing Alabama Act and the Alabama Jobs Act. In 2024, Senator Reed served as the legislative leader in the Working for Alabama bill package and was the sponsor for the Alabama Growth Alliance Act. The Alabama Growth Alliance will serve as the state’s preeminent advisory council for long-term economic and workforce development plans

In addition to helping ensure Alabama achieves maximum rates of employment, the Alabama Department of Workforce will fulfill traditional department responsibilities, including workplace safety and child labor enforcement, unemployment and workers’ compensation, labor market information, as well as inspections.

