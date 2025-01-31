Heritage Permit Application for 108 James St N & 111-113 Hughson St N

TAKE NOTICE that, on January 22, 2025, the Council of the City of Hamilton consented to Heritage Permit Application HP2024-033, subject to conditions, for the Demolition of the Tivoli Lobby and Auditorium at 108 James Street North and 111-113 Hughson Street North, Hamilton, under Section 34(4.2)(c) of the Ontario Heritage Act. Dated this 31st day of January, 2025. Matthew Trennum

City Clerk

Hamilton, Ontario Learn more about Heritage Permits

