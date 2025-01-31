Federal Funding Uncertainty Threatens Access to Health Care for Minnesotans

Scenic Rivers Health Services clinic located in Cook County, MN

Federal Funding Uncertainty Threatens Minnesota's Safety-net clinics and Impacts Access to Health Care for Minnesota's Low-income and Rural Communities

If rural MN health centers close, patients will have to travel even farther - or forgo care altogether - until they end up with an expensive emergency department visit or hospitalization.” — Jonathan Watson, CEO MNACHC

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This week, the Trump Administration announced a temporary pause on federal grants issued by the federal government that includes the $45.2 million in annual federal awards supporting our Minnesota Community Health Centers (MN CHCs).While a federal judge has temporarily halted this pause, the uncertainty of losing approximately 20% (on average) of a MN CHC budget threatens to close these safety-net clinics and jeopardizes the health of everyday Minnesotans.Minnesota’s 17 CHCs provide primary medical, behavioral and oral health care to 170,000 low-income individuals across the State and employ over 2,000 health care workers. Five rural Minnesota CHCs serve approximately 40,000 rural patients - including 7,000 medicare beneficiaries.“This pause places disproportionate stress on rural communities as MN CHCs are often the only access point for care for vast geographic areas of the State. It is critical that our CHCs remain open to continue providing low-income individuals and families with access to primary medical, mental health and oral health care,” says Jonathan Watson, CEO of the Minnesota Association of Community Health Centers MN CHCs have operated efficiently and effectively to serve their patients for over 60 years. The threat of losing nearly a quarter of their operating budget puts Minnesota's rural CHCs and rural Minnesotans in disproportionate danger. “If rural MN health centers close or suspend critical services, patients will have to travel even farther - or forgo care altogether - until they end up in the emergency room or hospitalized and costing State taxpayers much more.” says Watson.MN CHCs keep communities healthy by prioritizing primary health care that keeps people out of expensive emergency and specialty care. We urge our local, State and Federal elected officials to call on the Trump Administration to consider the toll this uncertainty is taking on Minnesota’s rural and low-income communities and keep Minnesota’s Community Health Center funding whole.About the Minnesota Association of Community Health Centers (MNACHC):Established in 1996, the Minnesota Association of Community Health Centers serves as the leading State-wide voice for Minnesota’s Health Centers and as an advocate for health care access for the medically underserved across the state.

