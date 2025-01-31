Supporting Education in West and Central Africa

Education shapes lives, unlocks potential, and builds stronger societies. On this International Day of Education, we share glimpses of the work of UN Volunteers who make learning more accessible and inclusive across West and Central Africa.

In northeast Nigeria, where conflict has displaced thousands, UN Volunteer Mary Mahdi Bumba works with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) as a Digital Literacy Facilitator. Mary’s journey began by addressing the digital gender gap, equipping girls in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps and schools with essential tech skills. As her initiative grew, boys and adults joined in, learning practical skills like social media marketing and graphic design.

These tools go beyond the classroom.

Aisha Babagana, one of Mary’s trainees, says, “I couldn’t read or write before, but now I sell products online and work as a data collector. Learning these skills changed my life.”

In Cameroon, UN Volunteer Mino De Diana Randrianatoandro serves as an Education Officer and the focal point for the "Education Cannot Wait" initiative. Her work with UNICEF focuses on supporting vulnerable and crisis-affected children through educational programs. Mino plays a key role in planning and distributing educational kits, alleviating financial burdens for parents who cannot afford them.

She oversees the implementation of 33 activities across 64 municipalities, collaborating with grantees like UNESCO, UNHCR, Plan International, NRC, and the World Food Programme. These efforts contribute to inclusive classrooms, temporary learning spaces, mental health support, and vocational training for young learners. Through the Multiyear Resilience Program, Mino’s work has reached over 227,000 children, including refugees, ensuring they continue their education despite challenges.

In the lush yet challenging terrains of the Democratic Republic of Congo, UN Volunteer Pierrette Tshisompola School Feeding Specialist tackles a different barrier to education—hunger. Working with the World Food Programme (WFP), she supports school feeding programs in North Kivu, South Kivu, and Tanganyika. These programs provide students with hot, nutritious meals that boost attendance, focus, and performance while easing financial pressure on families.

By sourcing ingredients locally, the program feeds young minds, strengthens food security, and supports local farmers.

“Pierrette Tshisompola is playing a key role in improving the education system in the DRC. Her efforts have made it possible to support over 150,000 students across more than 250 public schools, leading to increased attendance and a reduced dropout rate,” said Nafiou ISSIAKA, Head of School Feeding Programme, WFP DRC.

In Burkina Faso, where insecurity has disrupted education for many, UN Volunteer Arthur Dabone, a Programme Officer with UNICEF, ensures young people continue learning despite challenges. He has trained 350 school agents to teach life skills and prepared 500 youth as peer educators, empowering them to lead in their communities. Arthur also promotes digital tools to expand access to education for those unable to attend school. “Education is a pathway to hope and opportunity,” Arthur says, underscoring education in crisis situations.

Further west, in Guinea, the focus shifts to innovation and entrepreneurship. UN Volunteers Daouda Sow and Alpha Oumar Baldé work in UniPod Guinée, an innovation hub under UNDP’s TIMBUKTOO project. Their programs equip young people with digital skills, entrepreneurial insights, and sustainable practices.

Since 2024, they’ve trained over 250 youths, sparking startups and new opportunities. Daouda shares, “Seeing young people gain confidence in their abilities is the most rewarding part of this work.” Alpha adds, “Innovation is key to building a future where youth can thrive.”

From Nigeria’s digital classrooms to school meals in the DRC, youth training in Burkina Faso, technology-driven initiatives in Cameroon, and innovation hubs in Guinea, these stories highlight the need for education. UN Volunteers are bridging gaps, fostering resilience, and creating opportunities where they are needed most.

UN Volunteer Mary Mahdi Bumba conducting a training on Digital Skills 2024

This Education Day, we celebrate their efforts and recognize that education is more than a fundamental right—it’s a bridge to empowerment and hope for a better future.